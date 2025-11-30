Mateer throws late TD pass, No. 8 Oklahoma beats LSU 17-13 to likely secure playoff spot

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dwayne Aristode Ariz Norfolk
Krivas scores 20, No. 2 Arizona overwhelms Norfolk State inside for 98-61 win
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at New York Islanders
Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri out six-to-eight months with knee injury
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 13: Baker Mayfield’s shoulder; updates on Daniel Jones, Omarion Hampton

Top Clips

nbc_cdb_pregame_battle_final_251129.jpg
Who deserves final at-large CFP bid?
nbc_cfb_souvgrambling_251129.jpg
HLs: Southern takes Grambling in Bayou Classic
nbc_pl_frankintv_251129.jpg
Frank criticizes fans booing Vicario during loss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dwayne Aristode Ariz Norfolk
Krivas scores 20, No. 2 Arizona overwhelms Norfolk State inside for 98-61 win
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at New York Islanders
Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri out six-to-eight months with knee injury
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 13: Baker Mayfield’s shoulder; updates on Daniel Jones, Omarion Hampton

Top Clips

nbc_cdb_pregame_battle_final_251129.jpg
Who deserves final at-large CFP bid?
nbc_cfb_souvgrambling_251129.jpg
HLs: Southern takes Grambling in Bayou Classic
nbc_pl_frankintv_251129.jpg
Frank criticizes fans booing Vicario during loss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Mateer throws late TD pass, No. 8 Oklahoma beats LSU 17-13 to likely secure playoff spot

  
Published November 29, 2025 07:39 PM
John Mateer

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) throws as Louisiana State Tigers linebacker West Weeks (33) defends during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

NORMAN, Okla. — John Mateer threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Sategna with 4:16 left to overcome three interceptions, and No. 8 Oklahoma beat LSU 17-13 on Saturday night to likely wrap up a College Football Playoff spot.

The Sooners (10-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference, No. 8 CFP) are in position to host a first-round game after winning four straight. Mateer was 23 of 38 for 318 yards and two touchdowns, and Sategna caught nine passes for 121 yards.

Oklahoma held the Tigers (7-5, 3-5) to 198 total yards and came up with a late stop to hold on. LSU converted on just two of 14 third downs.

LSU played through rumors about its coaching situation. Brian Kelly was fired earlier and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has been rumored to be his replacement. Kiffin was expected to make an announcement about where he would coach next season, but had not done so before LSU’s game ended.

Michael Van Buren Jr. started at quarterback for LSU with Garrett Nussmeier still recovering from an abdominal injury. Van Buren passed for 96 yards and ran for 33.

Oklahoma was on the move early in the third quarter when Mateer threw an interception to A.J. Haulcy, who returned it 42 yards to the Oklahoma 33. LSU scored in four plays. Van Buren connected with Zavion Thomas for a 1-yard touchdown pass to put the Tigers up 10-3.

Oklahoma tied it late in the third quarter when Deion Burks took a short pass 45 yards up the middle, LSU went up 13-10 before the long pass from Mateer to Sategna.

The takeaway

LSU: The Tigers played solid defense, but struggled to move the ball for the fourth straight game.

Oklahoma: Mateer made some mistakes, as usual, but came up with a few special plays in critical moments, as usual.