Michigan State moves final home football game in 2025 against Maryland to Ford Field in Detroit

  
Published March 5, 2025 12:39 PM

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State is moving its final football game of the 2025 regular season against Maryland from Spartan Stadium to Ford Field.

The school announced that the Spartans’ home game against the Terrapins on Nov. 29 will be played in Detroit.

Michigan State closed the 2023 season at the home of the Detroit Lions with a loss to Penn State in front of nearly 52,000 fans.

“I heard from fans, donors, students, and media, all of whom universally raved about their experience at Ford Field,” athletic director Alan Haller said. “We witnessed what the Detroit Lions experience every game, that Ford Field can be a tremendous home field advantage. Our student-athletes dream of playing in the NFL and to have the opportunity to play in that stadium is a thrill for them as well.”