 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Michigan v Penn State
Without Jim Harbaugh, No. 2 Michigan grinds past No. 9 Penn State with 32 straight runs in 24-15 win
laila-edwards.jpg
Laila Edwards is first Black woman to play for U.S. national hockey team
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Round Three
Noren keeps lead in Bermuda as Villegas one back

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_purduesheffieldtd_231111.jpg
Purdue’s Sheffield grabs 24-yard TD amid contact
nbc_pl_turnstile_arteta_231111_1920x1080_2281657923567.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal ‘are a real threat’
solanke_copy.jpg
Solanke believes Cherries can turn season around

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Michigan v Penn State
Without Jim Harbaugh, No. 2 Michigan grinds past No. 9 Penn State with 32 straight runs in 24-15 win
laila-edwards.jpg
Laila Edwards is first Black woman to play for U.S. national hockey team
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Round Three
Noren keeps lead in Bermuda as Villegas one back

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_purduesheffieldtd_231111.jpg
Purdue’s Sheffield grabs 24-yard TD amid contact
nbc_pl_turnstile_arteta_231111_1920x1080_2281657923567.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal ‘are a real threat’
solanke_copy.jpg
Solanke believes Cherries can turn season around

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Michigan State vs. Ohio State Live Updates: Scores, highlights, how to watch

  
Published November 11, 2023 12:00 PM

The Michigan State Spartans (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) travel to face the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 11 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Live coverage will be part of NBC Sports’ B1G Saturday Night, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET (kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET) on NBC and Peacock.

Follow along below for live updates.

Michigan State

It’s been a challenging season for Michigan State after head coach Mel Tucker was fired for cause on September 27 following allegations of sexual harassment, but last week, the Spartans earned their first Big Ten win of the season and first under interim head coach Harlon Barnett. The 20-17 win over Nebraska at home snapped a six-game losing streak, and while things are looking up, the Buckeyes present one of the, if not the, toughest challenges of the season for a team trying to become bowl-eligible. (The Spartans must win all three of their remaining games to make it to the postseason.)

Ohio State

Ohio State is undefeated and atop the College Football Playoff rankings for the second week in a row. The Buckeyes have reached the playoff in three of head coach Ryan Day’s first four seasons at the helm (2019, ’20, ’22), and are firmly in control of their destiny in the Big Ten and beyond.

How to watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State

  • When: Saturday, November 11
  • Where: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (Pregame coverage begins at 7:00pm ET)
  • Watch: NBC, Peacock