Michigan State vs. Ohio State Live Updates: Scores, highlights, how to watch

The Michigan State Spartans (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) travel to face the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 11 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Live coverage will be part of NBC Sports’ B1G Saturday Night, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET (kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET) on NBC and Peacock.

Follow along below for live updates.

Michigan State

It’s been a challenging season for Michigan State after head coach Mel Tucker was fired for cause on September 27 following allegations of sexual harassment, but last week, the Spartans earned their first Big Ten win of the season and first under interim head coach Harlon Barnett. The 20-17 win over Nebraska at home snapped a six-game losing streak, and while things are looking up, the Buckeyes present one of the, if not the, toughest challenges of the season for a team trying to become bowl-eligible. (The Spartans must win all three of their remaining games to make it to the postseason.)

Ohio State

Ohio State is undefeated and atop the College Football Playoff rankings for the second week in a row. The Buckeyes have reached the playoff in three of head coach Ryan Day’s first four seasons at the helm (2019, ’20, ’22), and are firmly in control of their destiny in the Big Ten and beyond.

How to watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State

