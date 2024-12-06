 Skip navigation
Nation’s top-ranked offensive line prospect says he will play for Tennessee

  
Published December 6, 2024 12:36 PM
KNOXVLLE, Tenn. — Tennessee landed the top-rated offensive line prospect in the 2025 recruiting class when David Sanders announced he would play for the Volunteers.

The offensive tackle from Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina, revealed his plans on SEC Network’s “The Paul Finebaum Show.” Sanders is the nation’s No. 1 offensive lineman and No. 5 overall recruit, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.

Sanders verbally committed to Tennessee in August, but he didn’t sign on the opening day of the early signing period amid reports that he was considering Ohio State.