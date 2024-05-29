 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_tennis_rolandgarros_nadalintv_240527.jpg
2024 French Open men’s singles draw
nbc_oht_secondsegmentpart2_240529.jpg
2024 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 2): Caitlin Clark scores 30 in loss; Sun rise, Lynx loom
Alex Karaban
UConn forward Karaban, Arizona guard Love heading back to school after withdrawing from NBA draft

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpod_difficultforpros_240529.jpg
University system offsets PGA Tour stresses
nbc_roto_rbssgaholmgren_240529.jpg
Could OKC’s Holmgren be a Top 20 fantasy pick?
nbc_roto_rbsanthonytowns_240529.jpg
Should Timberwolves shop Towns in the offseason?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_tennis_rolandgarros_nadalintv_240527.jpg
2024 French Open men’s singles draw
nbc_oht_secondsegmentpart2_240529.jpg
2024 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 2): Caitlin Clark scores 30 in loss; Sun rise, Lynx loom
Alex Karaban
UConn forward Karaban, Arizona guard Love heading back to school after withdrawing from NBA draft

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpod_difficultforpros_240529.jpg
University system offsets PGA Tour stresses
nbc_roto_rbssgaholmgren_240529.jpg
Could OKC’s Holmgren be a Top 20 fantasy pick?
nbc_roto_rbsanthonytowns_240529.jpg
Should Timberwolves shop Towns in the offseason?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NBC Sports announces 2024 Notre Dame schedule release

  
Published May 29, 2024 07:15 PM

Following an impressive 10-3 season and a 2023 Sun Bowl win, Notre Dame football returns for an unprecedented 34th season on NBC Sports, headlined by primetime games against Florida State (Sat, Nov. 9) and Army (Sat, Nov. 23).

In addition to the major primetime matchups, the Fighting Irish’s 2024 schedule on NBC and Peacock also features games against ACC contender Louisville (Sat, Sept. 28) and historic rival Stanford (Sat, Oct. 13).

The Week 11 game against defending ACC Champions Florida State will have massive College Football Playoff implications, as Marcus Freeman’s squad will welcome the Seminoles and head coach Mike Norvell to Notre Dame Stadium for a chance to even the all-time series at six apiece.

Notre Dame’s tilt against Army renews a storied rivalry from Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, NY. It will be the first time the schools have met at the new Yankee Stadium since 2010. The two played 22 times at the old Yankee Stadium from 1925-1969, with Notre Dame leading the all-time series 39-8-4.

Peacock will simulcast all Notre Dame games airing live on NBC, including pre- and postgame coverage. Coverage will also be available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

How can I watch College Football on Peacock?

Notre Dame, the Big Ten and more are available all season long on NBC and Peacock. Sign up for Peacock here.

What devices support Peacock?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices.

View the full list of supported devices here.

NBC Sports’ 2024 Notre Dame Football Schedule

DateTime (ET)OpponentPlatform(s)
Sat., Sept. 73:30 p.m.Northern IllinoisNBC, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 213:30 p.m.Miami (Ohio)NBC, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 283:30 p.m.LouisvillePeacock
Sat., Oct. 123:30 p.m.StanfordNBC, Peacock
Sat., Nov. 97:30 p.m.Florida StateNBC, Peacock
Sat., Nov. 163:30 p.m.VirginiaNBC, Peacock
Sat., Nov. 237 p.m.Army (at Yankee Stadium)NBC, Peacock