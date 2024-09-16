 Skip navigation
NC State going with freshman Bailey as starting QB at No. 21 Clemson after McCall’s injury

  
Published September 16, 2024 03:58 PM
CJ Bailey

Sep 14, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (16) throws the ball during the second half against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Jaylynn Nash/Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

N.C. State is set to start freshman CJ Bailey at quarterback for the Wolfpack’s trip to No. 21 Clemson after an injury to starter Grayson McCall.

Coach Dave Doeren said that Bailey would make the start after he took over for McCall and helped the Wolfpack rally past Louisiana Tech over the weekend. McCall left the game in the second quarter with an unspecified injury, though he was on the sideline after the game to give Bailey a congratulatory hug afterward.

Doeren said McCall is day to day with the injury, and that the team would “take our time” in bringing him along until he’s ready to play again.

“CJ’s ready to play and he’s our quarterback until that happens,” Doeren said. “And we’re behind him.”

Bailey completed 13 of 20 passes for 156 yards with an interception, and he ran four times for 27 yards and a touchdown.

McCall spent five seasons at Coastal Carolina and threw for more than 10,000 career yards there, though he suffered a season-ending concussion in the seventh game against Arkansas State last October.

“I’m excited to see what CJ can do,” Doeren said. “Whoever that quarterback is wearing red and white, fans need to have his back and they need to be supportive. They need to pray for those kinds of things when they happen. That’s what family does.”