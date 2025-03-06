 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Virginia at Wake Forest
Realignment has ACC, Big Ten spanning four time zones, scheduling long road trips
SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona Cooper Webb Aaron Plessinger Chase Sexton race.JPG
Supercross 2025 betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines for Round 9 at Indianapolis: Cooper Webb favored
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2025 - Round One
Keegan Bradley 'a little surprised' Ryder Cup speech aired

nbc_chky_wiscpkg_240306.jpg
Lindmark, Kehrer proud to represent Badgers hockey
nbc_golf_lacavaintv_250306.jpg
LaCava reflects on caddying API alongside son
nbc_golf_kimholeout_250306.jpg
Si Woo Kim records chip-in birdie at Bay Hill

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
nbc_chky_wiscpkg_240306.jpg
Lindmark, Kehrer proud to represent Badgers hockey
nbc_golf_lacavaintv_250306.jpg
LaCava reflects on caddying API alongside son
nbc_golf_kimholeout_250306.jpg
Si Woo Kim records chip-in birdie at Bay Hill

Nebraska makes end of spring game official, replaces it with skills competitions

  
Published March 6, 2025 05:08 PM

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska’s spring football game, which dates to the 1920s and has been played annually since 1950, will be replaced with skills competitions and 7-on-7 games at Memorial Stadium on April 26, the school announced Thursday.

Coach Matt Rhule had said five weeks ago he highly doubted a spring game would be played because of his concerns about other teams scouting players in the scrimmage and possibly poaching them through the transfer portal.

The skills competitions will be similar to the NFL’s Pro Bowl games. In addition to those and the 7-on-7 games, former players will participate in various competitions and there will be a women’s flag football exhibition.

Tickets are $10 for adults. For an additional $50, fans can take a one-hour tour of the Osborne Legacy Complex football building.

As part of the Husker Games, as the event is called, Nebraska also will host a women’s soccer exhibition against Wyoming and spring volleyball match against Kansas.

While spring football games remain popular and a big draw at some programs, schools in recent years have started to move away from traditional scrimmages because of smaller rosters and the risk of player injuries. Nebraska, Texas, Ohio State and Southern California are among programs ending the tradition this year.