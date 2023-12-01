 Skip navigation
Nevada fires coach Ken Wilson after two 2-win seasons in his return to Reno

  
Published December 1, 2023 02:41 PM
Ken Wilson

Oct 21, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack head coach Ken Wilson looks on during the first half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Ramirez/Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Nevada football coach Ken Wilson, who won two games in each of his two seasons after returning to Reno, was fired Friday.

The Wolf Pack went 4-20 under Wilson, and they averaged 18.8 points in his first season and 17.3 this year. Their defense gave up more than 30 points a game both seasons.

“After an extensive review of the Nevada football program, I have decided to make a leadership change,” Nevada athletic director Stephanie Rempe said in a statement. “I would like to thank Ken for his dedication and service to Nevada Athletics and to our student athletes. This is not a decision I take lightly, as I know the ripple effect on so many people with a decision like this. For more than two decades Ken and his family have been and will continue to be an integral part of this community and the Wolf Pack.”

Wilson was either on Nevada’s coaching staff or part of its administration from 1989-2012. He then became the linebackers coach at Washington State from 2013-18 and co-defensive coordinator at Oregon from 2019-21 before returning to Reno.