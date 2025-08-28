No. 1 Texas at No. 2 Ohio State prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, key players, and stats

The Ohio State Buckeyes host the Texas Longhorns Saturday at the Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio is one of the most highly anticipated openers to a college football season in years.

Ohio State defeated Texas in the college football playoff last season enroute to the national title. The rematch finds Texas ranked No. 1 in every preseason poll with Ohio State right behind them at No. 2. If their status atop the rankings was not enough, the Longhorns are led by quarterback Arch Manning. Arch is not hyped and talked about at the levels of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, but the junior is the most talked about player in the history of college football.

Game Details and How to watch Texas vs. Ohio State

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Time: 12P Eastern

Site: Ohio Stadium

City: Columbus, OH

TV/Streaming: FOX

Alabama will be 'big problem' for Florida State Vaughn Dalzell and Eric Froton preview a Saturday clash between Alabama and Florida State, sharing why the Crimson Tide "are fully stocked on the defensive side" of the ball, which could cause problems for the Seminoles.

Game Odds for Texas vs. Ohio State

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Texas Longhorns (+102), Ohio State Buckeyes (-122)

Spread: Ohio State -1.5 (-112)

Total: 47.5 points

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every

matchup this week on the college football schedule!

Lets dive into each team and find a few bets for this blockbuster.

Texas Longhorns

Head Coach: Steve Sarkisian (5th year)

2024 Record: 13-3

Bowl/Playoff Appearance: Lost to Ohio State 28-14 in the CFP Cotton Bowl

Offense Ranking: 13th

Offensive Returning Starters: 4

Defense Ranking: 2nd

Defensive Returning Starters: 6

Texas enters 2025 as one of the nation’s most complete teams, ranking Top 10 nationally in scoring defense (15.3 PPG allowed) and dominating up front with a ferocious defensive line rotation (46 sacks LY) led by EDGE Colin Simmons, who posted 9 sacks as a freshman. Offensively, they averaged 33.0 points and 437.5 yards per game, despite allowing 37 sacks. HC Steve Sarkisian orchestrated a potent passing attack that threw 40 touchdowns at a 154.46 passer rating, along with a middling 4.3 yards per rush average that can be improved upon. With a roster stacked with blue-chip talent and a generational QB ready to make the leap, Texas looks poised to contend for both the SEC crown and a College Football Playoff berth.

The Texas Longhorns’ Offense

Texas’ 2024 offense was a top-tier, balanced attack that paired explosive efficiency with consistency, averaging 34.8 points per game (16th nationally) and 6.33 yards per play (22nd). The Longhorns ranked 13th in points per drive (3.01) and 18th in yards per pass attempt (8.20), complementing a steady 46.7% success rate with a strong EPA/play mark of 0.249 (33rd). Despite returning only 41.4% of their offensive production for 2025 (101st), the unit’s combination of high-end efficiency, elite quarterback play, and a productive ground game that averaged 4.33 YPC in 2024 should keep them firmly in the SEC title hunt.

QB Arch Manning – Manning played in seven games, completing 61 of 90 passes (67.8%) for 939 yards with nine touchdowns and just two interceptions, posting an elite 126.1 passer rating. He thrived pushing the ball downfield with an 11.1 ADOT and 10.4 yards per attempt, while also adding 146 rushing yards on 7.0 yards per carry and four rushing touchdowns. His strong PFF grades across passing (81.0) and running (81.1) show him as a dynamic dual-threat.

The Texas Longhorns’ Defense

Texas fielded one of the nation’s most dominant defense in 2024, finishing No. 1 in FBS in yards per play allowed (3.99) yards per pass attempt allowed (5.15), and EPA/play allowed (-0.033), while ranking second in scoring defense at just 11.7 points per game. The Longhorns stifled opponents with a disruptive front and opportunistic secondary, holding teams to a 36.9% success rate (17th) and 0.85 net yards per pass attempt differential (best in the nation), all while generating 31 takeaways, including 22 interceptions. With 62.1% of defensive production returning for 2025, an A+ defensive line rotation, and proven playmakers at every level, Texas has the personnel and scheme continuity to maintain its suffocating efficiency and remain the backbone of its SEC and national title aspirations.

EDGE Collin Simmons - A true pass-rush phenom, Simmons’ 90.0 pass-rush grade led the Texas defense, and his 46 total pressures (9 sacks) show his ability to win early and often against top tackles. His 82.5 overall defensive grade and strong run defense (73.4) indicate he’s more than just a speed threat, making him a complete edge presence. With 31 stops and consistent disruption, Simmons profiles as an instant-impact defender with elite pass-rush upside.

Bet on Georgia Tech to 'take Colorado out' on road Vaughn Dalzell and Eric Froton preview a Friday night duel between Georgia Tech and Colorado, explaining why the Buffaloes could be in trouble and the Yellow Jackets have "optimism" as they transition into a new offense.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Head Coach: Ryan Day (8th year)

2024 Record: 14-2 (7-2 B10)

Bowl/Playoff Appearance: Defeated Notre Dame 37-23 to win the National Championship

Offense Ranking: 3rd

Offensive Returning Starters: 4

Defense Ranking: 1st

Defensive Returning Starters: 3

Going into 2025, Ohio State remains one of the premier programs in college football under Ryan Day, coming off a 12-2 season capped by a dominant postseason run with victories over Tennessee and Oregon. The Buckeyes finished No. 1 in SP+, featuring the top overall defense in the nation and a top-3 offense, despite pacing just 110th in tempo and ranking 117th in plays per game. Defensively, Ohio State overwhelmed opponents with an elite pass rush (1st in pressure rate, 10.4%) and smothering coverage (1st in yards per dropback allowed), while offensively they combined a lethal passing game (70.8% completion rate, 11.4 ANY/A) with a productive rushing attack (5.4 YPC) that thrived on explosive, efficient standard downs. How OSU replaces the avalanche of talent defections will determine how successful their 2025 campaign will be.

The Ohio State Buckeyes’ Offense

Ohio State’s 2024 offense finished 3rd nationally in SP+ behind a ruthlessly efficient passing game that ranked 2nd in success rate (55.1%) and 5th in adjusted net yards per attempt (11.4). Quarterback play was elite, with a 70.8% completion rate and the 4th-best EPA per dropback (0.34), while the Buckeyes’ offensive line allowed pressure on just 1.7% of dropbacks (12th). Though they played at one of the slowest tempos in the country (110th in pace), Ohio State still averaged 3.14 points per drive (4th) and ranked top-5 nationally in both red zone and goal-to-go touchdown efficiency. New OC Brian Hartline will rely upon new QB Julian Sayin to lead the offense in 2025.

WR Jeremiah Smith - True freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith exploded onto the scene with 70 receptions for 1,224 yards and 14 touchdowns, posting an elite 73.7% catch rate and a 63.0% success rate. He averaged 17.5 yards per catch and had one of the most balanced target distributions in the country, with 35% of his targets coming at short, intermediate, and deep levels each.

The Ohio State Buckeye’s Defense

Ohio State’s 2024 defense ranked No. 1 in SP+ and was the most dominant unit in the country, allowing just 4.05 yards per play (1st), a 35.8% success rate (5th), and only 1.03 points per drive (1st). The Buckeyes thrived in finishing drives, surrendering touchdowns on just 41.2% of red zone trips (2nd) and ranking Top 5 in havoc rate, sack rate, and yards per dropback allowed (4.5, 1st). With elite performance across standard downs, passing downs, and red zone defense, this group was the backbone of their College Football Playoff run and returns just 3 starters from last season.

S Caleb Downs - Downs was an elite safety presence, leading the secondary with 67 total tackles and a team-best 90.5% tackle rate while contributing 14 havoc plays. He allowed just 24 yards on 9 targets (33.3% completions) with a microscopic 0.7 Defensive QBR and a phenomenal 44.4% forced incompletion rate.

Is LSU vs. Clemson the best QB matchup of season? Joshua Perry and Nicole Auerbach dive into the “battle of Death Valley” between LSU and Clemson, discussing Brian Kelly’s slow starts and the premier quarterback matchup between Cade Klubnik and Garrett Nussmeier.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports): Arch Manning Over 236.5 Passing Yards (-115)

The Texas O-line has one starter back and 46 total starts among that group of transfers, which could be the Achilles’ heel of this team. If the line struggles, so could CJ Baxter and the young backs behind him. One way to counterbalance an inexperienced line would be to get your ball to playmakers in space, and Arch Manning can do that with this Top10 WR corps. His 236.5 Passing Yards prop is a line he surpassed two out of three starts, and with this game being a noon kickoff, you can be sure this line is bet up toward 250 or more yards.

Eric Froton (@CFFroton): Arch Manning Over 236.5 Passing Yards

In the recent CFP Playoff Semi-Final showdown that served as the de-facto National Championship, UT QB Quinn Ewers threw for 283 yards in the loss. In the leadup to that pivotal game, Texas ripped Georgia for 358 pass yards in the SEC Championship, put up 322 against Arizona State. The lone postseason Under was 202 in a blowout of Clemson where Texas was in control early. In competitive games against elite competition, HC Steve Sarkisian goes to the air. Having watched Manning, one thing is clear - he does not like to check the ball down and is a legitimate big game hunter who wants to push the ball downfield. He is a far superior quarterback than Quinn Ewers and has two full years of experience in the system, plus the family legacy. OSU lost their DC Jim Knowles (Penn State) and a truckload of talent from their national title squad (85th in returning D production), especially when it comes to pressure generation with OSU ranking Top 5 in havoc rate, sack rate, and yards per dropback allowed last year. I’m playing Arch Manning Over 236.5 Passing Yards and I’ll be watching the ALT lines for plus-money action.

Ryan Wingo, WR, Texas at Ohio State: Over 50.5 Receiving Yards

I have about a dozen shares of Wingo in College Fantasy and expect him to ascend to the WR1 role alongside DeAndre Moore. This play becomes even more enticing now that Stanford transfer WR Emmett Mosley is questionable to play. Wingo should see 8-10 targets which is more than enough usage in a highly competitive game. Over 50.5 Receiving Yards.

Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers): 1st Half UNDER23.5 Total Points

An August battle between two teams in the Top 5, this is what dreams are made of. And while both of these programs under their current head coaches are known for explosive offenses, the total is set at just 47.5. While Texas won’t be afraid to come out firing with Arch Manning under center, this is still a tough place for any offense to travel to. On the other side, Ohio State might want to ease in first year starter redshirt freshman Julian Sayin by leaning on their run game early. I’m keeping an eye on the FIRST HALF UNDER 23.5. This one might open up in the second half, but we could see some safer scripts at the start of the game.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: