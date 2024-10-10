No. 11 Notre Dame returns from bye looking to stay on playoff course against Stanford

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/ythicwo610jaxa7gf6fh
Fact or Fiction: Ohio State has 2025 team recruiting title wrapped up
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Jockey
HISA, Jockeys’ Guild partner with mental-health company to offer jockeys access to care and support
Boone Jenner
Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner will miss most of the season after shoulder surgery

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtourhl_241010.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Open de France, Round 1
nbc_cbb_washingtonmbb_osoborint_241010.jpg
Osobor takes unique game to Washington, Big Ten
nbc_cbb_washingtonmbb_sprinkleint_241010.jpg
Sprinkle looks to continue success at Washington

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/ythicwo610jaxa7gf6fh
Fact or Fiction: Ohio State has 2025 team recruiting title wrapped up
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Jockey
HISA, Jockeys’ Guild partner with mental-health company to offer jockeys access to care and support
Boone Jenner
Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner will miss most of the season after shoulder surgery

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtourhl_241010.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Open de France, Round 1
nbc_cbb_washingtonmbb_osoborint_241010.jpg
Osobor takes unique game to Washington, Big Ten
nbc_cbb_washingtonmbb_sprinkleint_241010.jpg
Sprinkle looks to continue success at Washington

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

No. 11 Notre Dame returns from bye looking to stay on playoff course against Stanford

  
Published October 10, 2024 06:03 PM
Jeremiyah Love

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball down the field during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Louisville at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in South Bend.

MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE/MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — No. 11 Notre Dame entered its bye week hopeful of making a playoff push. It returns to the field in control of its playoff fate.

The next step: Beating Stanford.

Notre Dame doesn’t face any more teams that are currently ranked, a similar situation to what it faced last season before everything unraveled in a loss at Louisville. It was a tough lesson to learn but it could propel the Irish where they believe they belong — in the expanded 12-team playoff field.

“I would say it made us more mature,” running back Jeremiyah Love said, referring to what they learned. “Not getting the outcome that we wanted last year, most definitely, gave a lot of people a chip on our shoulder. Our goal coming into this year is to get a better outcome, and, you know, reach a higher standard, trying to be better than we were last year.”

The Fighting Irish (4-1) have rebounded nicely from the shocking loss to Northern Illinois in their home opener. They won three straight before getting a break ahead of their annual matchup with struggling Stanford (2-3).

Love said he and his teammates never doubted their ability or goals following that loss and instead focused simply on improving.

So far, so good.

But Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is wary. Yes, Stanford has lost back-to-back games, but its a largely similar team to the one that forced four turnovers in last season’s 56-23 victory for the Irish. He’s also wary of the problems caused by creative playing-calling coach Troy Taylor.

“I have a lot of respect for (Taylor) as an offensive play caller,” Freeman said. “As you look back at last year when we played them, they were a unique offense in terms of what they did. You’ll see a lot of stress put on a defense based off motions and shifts and formations. And they did some unique things in last year’s game where they gave us extra wide splits.”

Taylor has his own concerns, starting with the challenges posed by Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard, whose seven touchdowns rank second among all Power 4 quarterbacks.

And that’s not all. The Irish average 214.0 yards rushing per game, largely behind the punch of Love and Leonard.

“They do a really good job of utilizing him in the run game,” Taylor said. “He’s a good passer, he’s just a true dual-threat quarterback. He’s very accurate as a (passer), and he’s got some good weapons behind him.”

The bigger challenge for Stanford may be finding cracks in Notre Dame’s stingy defense.

The Irish have allowed only 12.6 points per game, ninth in the FBS, and Taylor’s concern is how relentless and physical Notre Dame plays.

“They’re where they’re supposed to be, and they make very few mistakes,” Taylor said. “They’re great tacklers, so they’ve got really good speed.”

Notre Dame, meanwhile, is guarding against something else — complacency.

“This year, we are really, really focusing on our preparation before games, making sure we’re preparing the right way, making sure we’re focused, locking out the noise, and just locking in a lot more than we did last year,” Love said.

Rivalry respect

With Stanford’s move to the ACC this season, keeping this rivalry on the schedule each season could prove difficult. Taylor is hoping that won’t be the case.

“I think it’s a great rivalry,” he said. “Obviously, you have two incredible institutions that I think have a lot in common and have a lot of respect for each other. So, hopefully it continues. Obviously, you know, television and contracts and conferences and all those things play a role, but I know I certainly would love to continue to play Notre Dame.”

Penalty explained

Notre Dame defensive back Jordan Clark addressed his skirmish with Louisville receiver Chris Bell that resulted in a 15-yard penalty against Clark after he head-butted the Cardinal’s star.

“(Bell) hit me in the face and spit on me,” Clark said. “Ultimately, I can’t cost my team 15 yards, regardless of what happens. I’m never going to let somebody spit on me. I’m never going to let anybody punch me. But 15 yards is unacceptable.”