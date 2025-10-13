No. 13 Notre Dame loses center Craig to knee injury as talks continue to extend Southern Cal series

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-South Carolina at Texas
South Carolina picked to repeat as SEC champions, Texas’ Madison Booker is Preseason Player of Year
MLB: Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays
Former infielder and coach Sandy Alomar Sr. dies at 81
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
Padres manager Mike Shildt announces retirement after just 2 seasons in charge

Top Clips

nbc_roto_pukanacua_251013.jpg
WR Adams ‘clear beneficiary’ from Nacua’s injury
nbc_wnba_englebertfuture_251013.jpg
Players, owners, fans ‘lacking trust’ in Englebert
nbc_wnba_aceschamps_251013.jpg
Aces’ ‘level of resiliency’ to claim third title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-South Carolina at Texas
South Carolina picked to repeat as SEC champions, Texas’ Madison Booker is Preseason Player of Year
MLB: Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays
Former infielder and coach Sandy Alomar Sr. dies at 81
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
Padres manager Mike Shildt announces retirement after just 2 seasons in charge

Top Clips

nbc_roto_pukanacua_251013.jpg
WR Adams ‘clear beneficiary’ from Nacua’s injury
nbc_wnba_englebertfuture_251013.jpg
Players, owners, fans ‘lacking trust’ in Englebert
nbc_wnba_aceschamps_251013.jpg
Aces’ ‘level of resiliency’ to claim third title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

No. 13 Notre Dame loses center Craig to knee injury as talks continue to extend Southern Cal series

  
Published October 13, 2025 06:47 PM

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — No. 13 Notre Dame has lost starting center Ashton Craig for the rest of this season because of a knee injury, coach Marcus Freeman announced Monday as the team prepares for its annual rivalry with Southern California.

Craig suffered the injury during a 36-7 victory over N.C. State last weekend. Notre Dame (4-2) has won four straight, and Craig started each of those six games.

“Your thoughts go to the young man who worked so hard to get back from last year, to get himself back into the position he was in this year,” Freeman said. “He was playing extremely well for us, and just unfortunate for him. He’s in great spirits to get healed up and look forward to returning next year. He’ll be ready to go, he has the right mindset.”

The Fighting Irish face the 20th-ranked Trojans (5-1) on Saturday in the second-to-last game in the series under the current contract between the schools. Freeman said negotiations to extend the rivalry are ongoing.

Without Craig, Notre Dame is likely to start Joe Otting, a second-year player out of Topeka, Kansas. He was listed No. 2 behind Craig on the most recent depth chart. Freeman also mentioned Cam Herron, a first-year player from Indianapolis, as potentially helping fill the void.

Regardless, Freeman said he is confident they can find a solution. And he hopes the annual game with Southern California can remain a tradition for Notre Dame.

“Hopefully, we can continue this great rivalry,” Freeman said. “Right now, obviously, my focus is this one that we have and the only one that’s guaranteed and put everything into this one. But they know the head coach of this football program desires to continue this rivalry, and it’s not just because I’m at Notre Dame. It’s because I think it’s great for college football.”