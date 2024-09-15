No. 18 Notre Dame rushes for 362 yards, 6 TDs in 66-7 rout over rival Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Quarterback Riley Leonard finally got Notre Dame’s offense off the ground Saturday.

He did it with his feet.

Leonard and Jeremiyah Love dominated the first half with strong rushing performances, helping No. 18 Notre Dame pound Purdue 66-7 for the most lopsided loss in the Boilermakers’ 137-year history.

The big numbers weren’t nearly as important to Leonard as simply fixing what went so wrong in last weekend’s shocking loss to Northern Illinois.

“I was just itching to get on the field again, to prove myself,” said Leonard, who finished with 100 yards rushing and three TDs on the ground — all in the first half and matching a career high. “I just wanted another opportunity to get back out there, so this game was not only big for me, but big for the whole team.”

Whatever the difference, it was such a smashing success that Leonard rested in the second half.

Notre Dame (2-1) collected 278 of its 362 yards rushing in the first two quarters. Led by Leonard and Love, the Irish rolled to their highest point total and biggest victory margin of the 88-game series. It also was Notre Dame’s highest point total since a 66-14 victory against New Mexico in 2019.

Love had 11 carries for a career-best 109 yards, including a career-long 48-yard TD run.

Purdue (1-1) lost its ninth straight in the battle for the Shillelagh Trophy.

This one was never close.

“Obviously, the performance is a reflection of the preparation,” Irish coach Marcus Freeman said. “We can’t assume that anybody is going to make that choice (to prepare). As a coach, I have to continue to preach this message. It’s up to our players to make that decision. I believe it’s a mentality. That’s the thing I took away from last week.”

The onslaught began on the fifth play when Love sprinted down the sideline for a 48-yard TD. Leonard made it 28-0 with TD runs of 3, 34 and 13 yards and Notre Dame capped the half with two TDs in the final 92 seconds — a 34-yard interception return from Boubacar Traore and a 70-yard TD run from Jadarian Price that made it 42-0 at the break.

It matched Purdue’s largest halftime deficit since 2013 when Ohio State led 42-0. Freeman worked on the Buckeyes staff that season, too.

“It was a lack of physicality, undisciplined eyes, undisciplined technique, missed tackles — you name it, every mistake we made they capitalized on it,” Purdue coach Ryan Walters said. “That style, that’s not really something I’ve seen. I’m angry, I’m embarrassed. We’ve got to get it fixed and I will.”

Steve Angeli was the second of four quarterback to play for Notre Dame. He threw two TD passes in the second half, the first of this season by the Irish.

Leonard was 11 of 16 with 112 yards through the air.

Purdue finished with 162 yards in total offense. Hudson Card was 11-of-24 passing for 124 yards and one TD, to go along with two interceptions.

The Takeaway

Notre Dame: Freeman’s team wanted to show everyone last weekend simply was a misstep. If the Irish continue playing this way, they will prove it. Notre Dame is now 2-0 against Power Four opponents and their playoff aspirations remain intact.

Purdue: This game was ugly. The inexplicable 21-point flurry in the final 2:10 of the first half had fans booing — and leaving — at halftime.

Costly win

Notre Dame’s victory may have come with a steep price. Right guard Billy Schrauth and center Ashton Craig both needed help getting off the field after appearing to suffer knee injuries. Neither played again and Schrauth returned to the sideline on crutches.

Defensive lineman Jordon Botelho was carted off the field after appearing to hurt his right leg. He also did not return.

Rocco Spindler took over for Schrauth, guard Pat Coogan replaced Craig at center and Traore filled in for Botelho.

Up next

Notre Dame: Hosts another Mid-American Conference foe, Miami (Ohio), next Saturday.

Purdue: Makes its first road trip of the season next Saturday, to Oregon State.