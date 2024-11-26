North Carolina football coach Mack Brown won’t return for 2025 season

North Carolina coach Mack Brown — the leader among all active Bowl Subdivision coaches in wins — won’t return for the 2025 season.

The school announced the move Tuesday with a statement from athletic director Bubba Cunningham, who had informed the 73-year-old College Football Hall of Fame member that there would be a coaching change. Brown is set to coach the regular-season finale on Saturday against rival N.C. State, though a decision hasn’t been made about whether Brown will coach a bowl game.

Brown, who has three years remaining on his contract, said Monday he intended to return for a seventh season in his second stint with the Tar Heels. Brown also coached at Texas and won the 2005 national championship there.