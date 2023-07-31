 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox
Cleveland Guardians trade pitcher Aaron Civale to Tampa Bay Rays for prospect
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Cup playoff grid after Richmond
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Nebraska’s Myles Farmer is suspended indefinitely as coach Matt Rhule opens first preseason camp

Top Clips

nbc_smx_lorettalynns_230731.jpg
Which amateur will win the Loretta Lynn’s?
TeairaMcCowan.jpg
Who can challenge the Aces?
Kelsey_Plum_7-31_Thumbnail.png
WNBA mini-series dynamic giving teams fits

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox
Cleveland Guardians trade pitcher Aaron Civale to Tampa Bay Rays for prospect
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Cup playoff grid after Richmond
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Nebraska’s Myles Farmer is suspended indefinitely as coach Matt Rhule opens first preseason camp

Top Clips

nbc_smx_lorettalynns_230731.jpg
Which amateur will win the Loretta Lynn’s?
TeairaMcCowan.jpg
Who can challenge the Aces?
Kelsey_Plum_7-31_Thumbnail.png
WNBA mini-series dynamic giving teams fits

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Northwestern hiring veteran college coach Skip Holtz as temporary special assistant, AP source says

  
Published July 31, 2023 05:21 PM

Northwestern is hiring veteran college football coach Skip Holtz, who has won two straight USFL championships with Birmingham, to a temporary role as special assistant to interim head coach David Braun, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because Northwestern was still finalizing the hire.

Braun was named interim head coach earlier this month to replace Pat Fitzgerald, who was fired after an investigation into hazing allegations in his program.

Holtz, the son of former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz, has 17 years of experience as a major college football head coach with East Carolina, South Florida and Louisiana Tech. He is 119-98 overall and was 64-50 with six straight bowl victories at La Tech before stepping down after the 2021 season.

He also coached UConn for five years before the program made the jump to the top tier of Division I.

Braun was hired as defensive coordinator by Northwestern in January after coaching at North Dakota State and has no previous head coaching experience in college.

Holtz’s job with Northwestern is expected to run through the season and not interfere with his USFL job, the person said.