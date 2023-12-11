 Skip navigation
Notre Dame defensive tackle Howard Cross returns for 2024, bolsters Irish defense

  
Published December 11, 2023 06:00 AM
Wake Forest v Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN - NOVEMBER 18: Howard Cross #56 of Notre Dame makes a tackle on Michael Kern #15 of Wake Forest during a game between Wake Forest University and University of Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on November 18, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Notre Dame will feature at least one veteran defensive lineman in 2024. Defensive tackle Howard Cross announced on Sunday that he will return for his sixth season, giving the Irish a needed stalwart in the middle of its defense.

Two others could still join Cross, end Jordan Botelho and/or tackle Rylie Mills, but it is reasonable to think Cross’s return is the most important. Only fifth-year linebacker JD Bertrand has more tackles than Cross this season, the latter at 64 with six for loss including a sack, a rather absurd ranking for a defensive tackle. Cross has also broken up two passes and forced two fumbles.

He was putting together similar production in 2022 before an ankle injury sapped him of some of his explosiveness for much of the season.

With his return in 2024, Notre Dame at least knows who will be its defensive leader. Others could join him, namely current fifth-year linebacker Jack Kiser, senior safety Xavier Watts and Mills, but Cross has the most experience, with 50 games and 21 starts. Furthermore, Cross’s ability to hold the point of attack sets up all those others for success.

A second-team All-American, Cross will enter 2024 as one of the most praised defensive linemen in the country, a climb for a player previously seen as undersized at just 6-foot-⅞.

INTO THE NFL DRAFT WITH ELIGIBILITY REMAINING
Linebacker Marist Liufau
Linebacker JD Bertrand
Right tackle Blake Fisher

OUTGOING TRANSFERS
Receiver Tobias Merriweather
Receiver Rico Flores Jr.
Receiver Chris Tyree
Receiver Braylon James
Tight end Holden Staes
Center Zeke Correll
Defensive end Nana Osafo-Mensah

INCOMING TRANSFERS
Receiver Kris Mitchell
Receiver Beaux Collins
Defensive back Jordan Clark

