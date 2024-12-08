Ohio dominates Miami (Ohio) to win its first MAC Championship game, 38-3

DETROIT — Parker Navarro ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more and Ohio beat Miami (Ohio) 38-3 in the Mid-American Conference championship game at Ford Field on Saturday, a victory tempered by the likely loss of coach Tim Albin to Charlotte.

Charlotte is in talks to hire Albin to replace Biff Poggi, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

Ohio will play Conference USA champion Jacksonville State in the Cure Bowl on Dec. 20.

Anthony Tyus rushed for 151 yards and a score on 27 carries to help the Bobcats (10-3) win their first MAC Championship game in six appearances since the title game was introduced in 1997. Ohio also avenged a 30-20 regular-season loss to the RedHawks (8-5), who they tied for the regular-season MAC title at 7-1.

Prior to the introduction of the league title game, the Bobcats’ last MAC championship came in 1968.

“Offensively, a masterful game plan by our offensive staff,” Albin said. “We were on schedule all day. Time of possession; our defense was watching. ... This has to be the best four quarters of football I’ve ever seen in my 36-year career. For sure, my 20 years here at Ohio.”

Ohio scored touchdowns on every complete possession except two which resulted in a field goal and its lone punt in the final minute of the third quarter.

Navarro was 20 of 27 for 235 yards — going over 2,000 this season — and ran for 67 more.

Brett Gabbert threw for 127 yards with an interception for the RedHawks, who rushed for just 62 yards and were outgained 467-189.

Miami scored on its opening drive with a Dom Dzioban 25-yard field goal but Ohio scored touchdowns on its three first-half possessions for a 21-3 lead.

Navarro scored from 4 yards out on an 11-play, 75-yard drive then completed an 18-play, 82-yard drive of over 10 minutes with a 1-yard run. The latter TD came two plays after Navarro was dropped for a 7-yard loss but a face-mask penalty set the Bobcats up at the 1.

After a three-and-out by the RedHawks, Ohio again went down the field, going 75 yards on 10 plays and scoring on Navarro’s pass to Mason Williams at the 15 that the tight end took in to the end zone.

Ohio took the second-half kickoff and made it 27-7 when Navarro rolled out to the right and hit Coleman Owen for a 25-yard touchdown. Gianni Spetic added a career-long 52-yard field goal. Anthony Tyus III scored on a 21-yard run late in the game.