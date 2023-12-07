 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

lovehatedk.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 14 of 2023 season
Jayden Daniels
LSU’s Jayden Daniels is the AP college football player of the year
Mike Aresco
Mike Aresco retiring as AAC commissioner after long championing for leagues outside P5

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_equipmentroom_231207.jpg
PGA Tour Superstore’s holiday gift ideas
nbc_ffhh_rotonews_231207.jpg
Berry’s Patriots-Steelers fantasy preview
nbc_golf_gt_hoggardonrahm_231207.jpg
PIF can use reported Rahm signing as ‘leverage’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

lovehatedk.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 14 of 2023 season
Jayden Daniels
LSU’s Jayden Daniels is the AP college football player of the year
Mike Aresco
Mike Aresco retiring as AAC commissioner after long championing for leagues outside P5

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_equipmentroom_231207.jpg
PGA Tour Superstore’s holiday gift ideas
nbc_ffhh_rotonews_231207.jpg
Berry’s Patriots-Steelers fantasy preview
nbc_golf_gt_hoggardonrahm_231207.jpg
PIF can use reported Rahm signing as ‘leverage’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Oklahoma and Texas to keep rivalry game at Cotton Bowl Stadium through 2036. Renovations coming.

  
Published December 6, 2023 07:18 PM
Cotton Bowl

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) carries the ball during his team’s game against Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

Bryan Terry/Bryan Terry / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma and Texas announced they will keep their annual rivalry game at Cotton Bowl Stadium through 2036 in a deal that includes significant renovations to the facility.

The City of Dallas has agreed to an estimated $140 million, two-year renovation project — the single largest investment in the stadium’s history. Improvements will include widening concourses and adding escalators, renovations to concessions and restrooms, and increasing the number of hospitality areas and premium environments.

The first phase of renovations, to the west side of the stadium, is to be completed by September 2026. A second phase of significant renovations to the east side of the stadium is to be completed by September 2034.

The rivalry goes back to 1900, and the two teams played for the 119th time in 2023. The schools have met on the grounds of the State Fair since 1929 and in the Cotton Bowl Stadium since it was built in 1930. The game is played at a neutral site, equal distance from the two schools.