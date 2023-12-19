 Skip navigation
Penn State hires ex-Indiana coach Tom Allen as defensive coordinator

  
Published December 19, 2023 05:21 PM

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State has hired former Indiana coach Tom Allen as defensive coordinator.

Nittany Lions coach James Franklin announced the hiring to replace Manny Diaz, who left to take over the Duke program.

“I have always had a ton of respect for Tom Allen, and we are excited to welcome him to our staff,” Franklin said in the school’s news release. “I’ve enjoyed following his coaching career and his experience as a head coach and defensive play caller will bring tremendous value to our program.

“Coach Allen has led aggressive and attacking style defenses that will complement what we have already established.”

Allen was fired by Indiana after seven years as head coach. The 53-year-old Indiana native went 33-49 with the Hoosiers, including 3-9 this season. He led Indiana to bowl games in 2016, ’19 and ’20.

“To be trusted to join this storied program has me fired up, and I can’t wait to get to work alongside this coaching staff, these student-athletes and to immerse myself in the Happy Valley community,” Allen said.

He was defensive coordinator at South Florida and Indiana before being promoted to head coach of the Hoosiers in 2017.

Franklin had already hired offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki away from Kansas.

No. 10 Penn State (10-2) faces No. 11 Mississippi (10-2) in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30.