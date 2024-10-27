 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ewers.jpg
Quinn Ewers throws for 3 TDs as No. 5 Texas beats No. 25 Vanderbilt 27-24
2024 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship
Patrick Lange wins Ironman Kona World Championship, course record falls again
IRONMAN Barcelona and IRONMAN 70.3 Barcelona - Previews
2024 Ironman World Championship Results

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_pennpick6_241026.jpg
Reed pick six gives Penn State lead vs. Wisconsin
nbc_cfb_walkertd_241026.jpg
Walker nabs 1-yard TD score vs. Penn State
nbc_hoc_notredamevslihls_241026.jpg
Highlights: ND falls to Long Island in 5-2 loss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ewers.jpg
Quinn Ewers throws for 3 TDs as No. 5 Texas beats No. 25 Vanderbilt 27-24
2024 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship
Patrick Lange wins Ironman Kona World Championship, course record falls again
IRONMAN Barcelona and IRONMAN 70.3 Barcelona - Previews
2024 Ironman World Championship Results

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_pennpick6_241026.jpg
Reed pick six gives Penn State lead vs. Wisconsin
nbc_cfb_walkertd_241026.jpg
Walker nabs 1-yard TD score vs. Penn State
nbc_hoc_notredamevslihls_241026.jpg
Highlights: ND falls to Long Island in 5-2 loss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Penn State QB Drew Allar leaves game after getting hurt late in first half

  
Published October 26, 2024 09:49 PM

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar didn’t start the second half of the third-ranked Nittany Lions’ game with Wisconsin on Saturday after getting hurt late in the second quarter.

Allar had gone into the locker room before the rest of his teammates in the final minute of the first half. He had gone down awkwardly while getting sacked on Penn State’s final series of the second quarter.

He returned for the second half wearing a brace on his left knee, but he remained on the sideline while backup Beau Pribula led Penn State’s offense for the opening drive of the third quarter.

Allar had gone 14 of 18 for 148 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the first half, which ended with Penn State trailing 10-7.