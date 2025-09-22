 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_smx_250recap_250921.jpg
SMX 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Las Vegas: Jo Shimoda crowned SMX Champion
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Fran Brown
ACC fines, reprimands Syracuse for feigning injuries in 34-21 upset win over Clemson
Joey McGuire
No. 12 Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire says his team’s ascent is fueled by love, not money

Top Clips

nbc_roto_hurts_250922.jpg
Eagles’ passing game remains dependent on opponent
nbc_roto_brandonwoodruff_250922.jpg
Brewers’ rotation takes hit with Woodruff’s injury
nbc_ffhh_weekend_250922.jpg
Skattebo, Mariota thrive, Jeanty flails in Week 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_smx_250recap_250921.jpg
SMX 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Las Vegas: Jo Shimoda crowned SMX Champion
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Fran Brown
ACC fines, reprimands Syracuse for feigning injuries in 34-21 upset win over Clemson
Joey McGuire
No. 12 Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire says his team’s ascent is fueled by love, not money

Top Clips

nbc_roto_hurts_250922.jpg
Eagles’ passing game remains dependent on opponent
nbc_roto_brandonwoodruff_250922.jpg
Brewers’ rotation takes hit with Woodruff’s injury
nbc_ffhh_weekend_250922.jpg
Skattebo, Mariota thrive, Jeanty flails in Week 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Pitt to retire Aaron Donald’s jersey number when the Panthers host Notre Dame on Nov. 15

  
Published September 22, 2025 03:21 PM

PITTSBURGH — Aaron Donald’s No. 97 jersey is being retired by the University of Pittsburgh.

The school announced it will retire the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year’s jersey during its game against Notre Dame on Nov. 15.

Donald, a Pittsburgh-area native, starred for the Panthers from 2010-13. The defensive lineman won nearly every major award he was eligible for during his senior year in 2013, including the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Outland Trophy, while being named an All-American and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

“Born and raised in Pittsburgh, I’m grateful to the University of Pittsburgh for taking a chance on me when so many others wouldn’t,” Donald said in a statement. “I accomplished more in my career than I ever dreamed of, and for that I’m truly blessed. To soon see my number hanging alongside other Pitt greats is an honor beyond measure.”

The then-St. Louis Rams made Donald the 13th overall pick in the 2014 draft. He spent a decade with the Rams and was an eight-time All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowler during a career in which he helped the franchise win its second Super Bowl title following the 2021 season. Donald retired in March 2024.

This marks the 11th time in program history the Panthers will retire a jersey. Donald will join a group that includes Hall of Famers Dan Marino (No. 13) and Tony Dorsett (No. 33) and almost certain future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald (No. 1).