Purdue vs. Michigan Live Updates: Scores, highlights, how to watch

The Purdue Boilermakers (2-6, 1-4 Big Ten) travel to face the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 4 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Live coverage will be part of NBC Sports’ B1G Saturday Night, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET (kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET) on NBC and Peacock. Follow along below for live updates.

Purdue is heading to “The Big House” with just two wins, a struggling defense and an unlikely goal of becoming bowl eligible in head coach Ryan Walters’ first season.

“The Spoilermakers” have been known in the past to upset highly ranked teams, but basically everything will have to go right for the team to pull off an upset on the road in one of the most intimidating atmospheres in all of college football and against a high-powered Michigan offense.

No. 3 Michigan is coming off a bye week, but the conversation surrounding the undefeated Wolverines — who are seeking their third straight College Football Playoff appearance and first national title in 26 years — is focused on the two NCAA investigations that the program is embroiled in.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh served a school-imposed three game suspension to start the season for alleged recruiting violations, but more significant is the alleged sign-stealing scheme that could have violated the NCAA’s rules on in-person scouting and recording opponent signs.

On the field, Michigan has been nearly flawless.

Offensively, the team is averaging more than 40 points per game, led by one of the current Heisman Trophy favorites, J.J. McCarthy. The Wolverine defense is statistically the best in the FBS, allowing just 5.9 points per game.

Purdue punts to start

The Boilermakers started strong with a rush for 10 yards and the first down from Tyrone Tracy Jr., but they were unable to produce anything on the ensuing three plays, with just a 3-yard pass from quarterback Hudson Card to Jayden Dixon-Veal and then two more incompletes from Card.

Michigan gets the ball at its own 27.

