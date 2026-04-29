RBU? O-line U? Wisconsin must rejuvenate its rushing attack before it can reclaim those labels

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin doesn’t want to refer to itself as “Running Back U” until it performs at a level that would make Ron Dayne, Jonathan Taylor and other former Badgers ball carriers proud.

That task gets easier if Wisconsin starts resembling “O-Line U” again.

Wisconsin earned those nicknames during its glory years as superstar backs dominated games with help from future NFL linemen. The Badgers didn’t run the ball nearly that well while going a combined 9-15 the last two seasons.

“We’re not going to say that we’re anything that we’re not yet,” new running backs coach Jayden Everett said. “We know what we have to do. We know what being a running back at the University of Wisconsin means.”

They got reminders from Wisconsin royalty during spring practice. Dayne, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1999, and other former Badgers star running backs have visited.

“They just preach doing the little things ... making sure that not only we know what we’re doing but what other people are doing, how the O-line’s blocking — just little gadgets that can really help us with our game,” running back Abu Sama said.

Wisconsin rushed for 116.67 yards per game last year to rank 116th out of 136 Bowl Subdivision programs. The Badgers averaged 3.31 yards per carry to finish 127th. The last time Wisconsin had lower averages in each of those categories was 1991.

In some respects, the issues stem to the beginning of Luke Fickell’s coaching tenure in 2023 and his hire of Air Raid disciple Phil Longo as offensive coordinator. In Fickell’s debut year, Wisconsin attempted more passes than runs for the first time since at least 1946, which is as far back as its records go.

Yet the problems remain even after Longo’s November 2024 firing. Wisconsin ran 60.9% of the time last year but ranked 135th — ahead of only UMass — in total yards per play, total yards per game and points per game.

Fickell’s future at Wisconsin likely depends on whether the Badgers get more productivity from their running backs.

“Coach Fick said the room’s kind of average right now,” running back Darrion Dupree said. “I took that to heart. The running backs took that to heart.”

Staff and personnel changes

Fickell and offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes are back from last season, but the Badgers made staff moves elsewhere. Everett arrived from Minnesota. Wisconsin’s fifth offensive line coach in the last six seasons is Eric Mateos, who spent the last two years at Arkansas.

Wisconsin also overhauled its roster.

Dupree returns from last year’s team, but Sama rushed for 1,933 yards at Iowa State over the last three seasons. Other transfer portal additions at running back include Bryan Jackson (formerly at Southern California) and Nate Palmer (TCU).

“The best thing about that group is there’s a competitiveness within it that’s going to be interesting to see as we work through fall,” Fickell said.

Wisconsin’s rushing attack adds a wrinkle with new quarterback Colton Joseph, who ran for 1,007 yards at Old Dominion last season.

The Badgers also need their offensive line to regain its lost reputation.

Issues on the offensive line

Wisconsin had 20 offensive linemen earn first-team all-Big Ten honors from 2004-21, and 11 of them also made the Associated Press All-America team. No Wisconsin offensive linemen have been first-team or second-team all-Big Ten selections the last four years.

“We talk about earning our ‘W’ and living up to the expectation of Wisconsin offensive linemen,” guard Colin Cubberly said. “We need to be able to build up to that and earn our ‘W.’ There’s been guys who’ve come here and have the same number as you. We need to play to that standard every day. Good is not good enough. We need to be great.”

Cubberly and Emerson Mandell are the only returning linemen who started multiple games for Wisconsin last season. The Badgers lost two experienced linemen to Big Ten rivals as Joe Brunner transferred to Indiana and Jake Renfro left for Illinois.

Wisconsin retooled through the portal. Mateos knew what he wanted.

“You think of great players in sports that take games over, you think of hoopers who just get in a zone or whatever, a quarterback who can’t miss or a wideout who can’t be covered,” Mateos said. “I think a Wisconsin O-lineman is like, ‘Hey, run it again. Run it again. Run it behind me. Hey, it’s power. It’s coming right here.’”

Wisconsin gets Kevin Heywood back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament that sidelined him last season. Portal additions include P.J. Wilkins (Mississippi), Austin Kawecki (Oklahoma State), Blake Cherry (Arkansas), Lucas Simmons-Johansson (Florida State) and Stylz Blackmon (Augustana).

Mateos plans to make sure they have the right mentality for run blocking.

“There must be a passion for the physicality,” Mateos said. “I think so much of what gets taught with tempo offenses — that’s been a big thing over the years — is, like, how fast can we run the next play. That, I think, has made O-linemen more concerned about conserving energy rather than just emptying the tank on that play.”

Mateos wants them going full throttle more often. That could help Wisconsin regain its status as RBU.