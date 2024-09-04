 Skip navigation
FIA World Endurance Championship
Ben Keating keeps getting better with age
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers
Yankees going with closer by committee after Clay Holmes’ latest blown save
Betts_AP.jpg
Dodgers vs. Angels Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 4

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_lsu_240904.jpg
Kelly loses his cool after LSU’s upset loss to USC
nbc_dlb_cfb_240904.jpg
Unpacking Notre Dame’s victory over Texas A&M
nbc_nfl_bet1pmgamespart2_240904.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: IND-HOU, JAX-MIA in NFL Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: LSU running back John Emery sidelined again by an ACL tear

  
Published September 4, 2024 06:52 PM

LSU running back John Emery has a torn anterior cruciate ligament that will sideline him for the rest of what is his sixth season with the No. 18 Tigers, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because LSU has not announced the injury, which occurred during practice in Baton Rouge on Tuesday and was first reported by The Advocate of Baton Rouge.

Emery, whose career has been marked by absences caused either by injuries or academic ineligibility, was LSU’s most productive running back in the Tigers’ season-opening, 27-20 loss to Southern California in Las Vegas on Sunday night. He rushed for 61 yards, highlighted by a 39-yard burst down the middle of the field in the third quarter.

He also had a 10-yard reception.

Emery’s season was cut short after seven games last season, also because of an ACL tear. He entered the transfer portal last offseason before ultimately deciding to return once more to LSU.

Emery first arrived at LSU as a promising freshman in 2019, scoring four touchdowns for the Tigers’ undefeated national championship squad that season.

He sat out all of the 2021 season for academic reasons.

He has appeared in 38 games in his college career, rushing for 1,123 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Emery’s injury leaves LSU with Kaleb Jackson and Josh Williams as their most accomplished rushers. Freshman Caden Durham, who did not have a carry against USC, also could be called upon more in Emery’s absence.

The Tigers play next on Saturday night at home against Nicholls State.