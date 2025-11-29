Rocco Becht throws for touchdown as Iowa State turns back Oklahoma State 20-13

STILLWATER, Okla. — Rocco Becht passed for a touchdown, Abu Sama ran for a score and Iowa State defeated Oklahoma State 20-13 on Saturday in the final regular-season game for both teams.

Kyle Konrardy kicked field goals of 45 and 34 yards for Iowa State (8-4 overall, 5-4 Big 12), which rushed for 231 yards. The Cyclones’ defense limited Oklahoma State’s offense to 219 yards and forced two turnovers.

Zane Flores threw a touchdown pass and Logan Ward kicked two field goals for Oklahoma State (1-11, 0-9), which has lost 18 of 19 games and 19 straight against conference opponents.

Becht threw a 16-yard scoring pass to Chase Sowell following a fumble recovery to give the Cyclones a 10-0 lead.

After punting three times and losing a fumble on their first four possessions, Oklahoma State drove 80 yards for their only score of the first half, a 1-yard run by Trent Howland to make it 10-7 at halftime.

Iowa State extended the lead to 17-7 on a 40-yard burst by Sama, who finished with 87 yards on 12 carries.

The news wasn’t all bad for Oklahoma State. On Tuesday, the team announced the selection of North Texas’ Eric Morris as its new head football coach. Morris has North Texas contending for a conference championship and College Football Playoff berth. The Mean Green are No. 21 in the AP Top 25.

Morris will step in for Mike Gundy, who was fired in September during his 21st season. Doug Meacham was 0-9 as the interim coach.

The takeaway

Iowa State: The Cyclones reached eight wins for the fifth time under coach Matt Campbell and the 13th time in program history.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys kept it close down the stretch, losing their last three games by a total of 21 points, but couldn’t score enough points to get their first win under Meacham.

Up next

Iowa State will play in a bowl game.

Oklahoma State’s season has ended.