Rourke throws 4 TDs, Ferrell intercepts two passes as No. 13 Indiana beats Michigan State 47-10

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: UCLA at Nebraska
UCLA defense holds off Nebraska late, Bruins win 27-20 for their second straight victory
Oregon v Michigan
Dillon Gabriel throws a TD pass and runs for a score to lead No. 1 Oregon to 38-17 win over Michigan
SX 2024 Rd 09 Birmingham Coty Schock crash.JPG
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 14, Coty Schock and the broken slipper
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_horse_cygamesbcsprint_241102.jpg
Straight No Chaser wins thrilling BC Sprint
nbc_cfb_indianamich_rourkeintv_241102.jpg
Rourke, Indiana continue to fulfill potential
nbc_cfb_indianamich_cignettiintv_241102.jpg
Cignetti praises ‘relentless’ IU after ninth win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: UCLA at Nebraska
UCLA defense holds off Nebraska late, Bruins win 27-20 for their second straight victory
Oregon v Michigan
Dillon Gabriel throws a TD pass and runs for a score to lead No. 1 Oregon to 38-17 win over Michigan
SX 2024 Rd 09 Birmingham Coty Schock crash.JPG
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 14, Coty Schock and the broken slipper
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_horse_cygamesbcsprint_241102.jpg
Straight No Chaser wins thrilling BC Sprint
nbc_cfb_indianamich_rourkeintv_241102.jpg
Rourke, Indiana continue to fulfill potential
nbc_cfb_indianamich_cignettiintv_241102.jpg
Cignetti praises ‘relentless’ IU after ninth win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Rourke throws 4 TDs, Ferrell intercepts two passes as No. 13 Indiana beats Michigan State 47-10

  
Published November 2, 2024 07:31 PM

Kurtis Rourke threw for 263 yards and four touchdowns, including two to Elijah Sarratt, and Amare Ferrell had two interceptions Saturday to lead No. 13 Indiana to a 47-10 victory over Michigan State and its first 9-0 start in school history.

Rourke, who missed last week’s game against Washington following surgery on an injured right thumb, showed no ill effects and completed 19 of 29 passes.

The Hoosiers (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter before scoring 47 consecutive points to claim their ninth straight win by double digits. This is only the third season in Indiana history — dating back to the 1800s — in which the Hoosiers have won nine games.

Michigan State (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) jumped in front in the first quarter off a 47-yard field goal by Jonathan Kim and an 18-yard touchdown pass from Aidan Chiles to Nick Marsh. Indiana hadn’t trailed this season prior to Kim’s field goal.

Rourke responded by leading the Hoosiers to touchdowns on three of their next four drives. Following a 17-yard scoring pass to Zach Horton, Ty Son Lawton put Indiana ahead with a 1-yard run, and Rourke capped the first-half scoring with a 4-yard pass to Sarratt.

In the second half, the Hoosiers added a blocked punt by D’Angelo Ponds for a safety, Rourke’s touchdown passes to Myles Price and Sarratt, a 29-yard field goal by Nicolas Radicic and a 16-yard scoring run by Omar Cooper Jr.

Chiles, who completed 16 of 24 passes for 193 yards and two interceptions, was forced out of the game in the third quarter when he was hit while throwing the ball away.

The takeaway

Indiana: The Hoosiers showed why they are ranked fifth in total defense. They had two interceptions by Ferrell, a safety, 15 tackles for a loss, seven sacks and held the Spartans to minus-24 yards rushing.

Michigan State: Turnovers continued to hamper the Spartans as Chiles threw his 11th interception of the season. The Spartans have 18 turnovers on the season compared to 17 offensive touchdowns.

Poll implications

The Hoosiers registered their ninth straight win by double digits and likely will move up in the polls.

Up next

Indiana hosts Michigan on Nov. 9, while Michigan State visits Illinois on Nov. 16.