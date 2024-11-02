Rourke throws 4 TDs, Ferrell intercepts two passes as No. 13 Indiana beats Michigan State 47-10

Kurtis Rourke threw for 263 yards and four touchdowns, including two to Elijah Sarratt, and Amare Ferrell had two interceptions Saturday to lead No. 13 Indiana to a 47-10 victory over Michigan State and its first 9-0 start in school history.

Rourke, who missed last week’s game against Washington following surgery on an injured right thumb, showed no ill effects and completed 19 of 29 passes.

The Hoosiers (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter before scoring 47 consecutive points to claim their ninth straight win by double digits. This is only the third season in Indiana history — dating back to the 1800s — in which the Hoosiers have won nine games.

Michigan State (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) jumped in front in the first quarter off a 47-yard field goal by Jonathan Kim and an 18-yard touchdown pass from Aidan Chiles to Nick Marsh. Indiana hadn’t trailed this season prior to Kim’s field goal.

Rourke responded by leading the Hoosiers to touchdowns on three of their next four drives. Following a 17-yard scoring pass to Zach Horton, Ty Son Lawton put Indiana ahead with a 1-yard run, and Rourke capped the first-half scoring with a 4-yard pass to Sarratt.

In the second half, the Hoosiers added a blocked punt by D’Angelo Ponds for a safety, Rourke’s touchdown passes to Myles Price and Sarratt, a 29-yard field goal by Nicolas Radicic and a 16-yard scoring run by Omar Cooper Jr.

Chiles, who completed 16 of 24 passes for 193 yards and two interceptions, was forced out of the game in the third quarter when he was hit while throwing the ball away.

The takeaway

Indiana: The Hoosiers showed why they are ranked fifth in total defense. They had two interceptions by Ferrell, a safety, 15 tackles for a loss, seven sacks and held the Spartans to minus-24 yards rushing.

Michigan State: Turnovers continued to hamper the Spartans as Chiles threw his 11th interception of the season. The Spartans have 18 turnovers on the season compared to 17 offensive touchdowns.

Poll implications

The Hoosiers registered their ninth straight win by double digits and likely will move up in the polls.

Up next

Indiana hosts Michigan on Nov. 9, while Michigan State visits Illinois on Nov. 16.

