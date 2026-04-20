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Skydiver gets rescued after crashing into scoreboard before Virginia Tech spring game

  
Published April 19, 2026 10:53 PM
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 18 Virginia Tech Spring Game

BLACKSBURG, VA - APRIL 18: A paratrooper crashed after high winds blew him into the jumbotron prior to the Virginia Tech spring football game on April 18, 2026, at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, VA. (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A skydiver crashed into the Lane Stadium scoreboard before Virginia Tech’s spring football game Saturday.

Virginia Tech officials said on X that the skydiver “was safely secured and is currently stable” following rescue efforts. The incident caused a delay in the start of the spring game.

The name of the skydiver wasn’t released.

“Our primary focus remains on their well-being,” Virginia Tech officials said in a statement. “We extend our sincere appreciation to the first responders, event staff, and medical personnel for their swift, coordinated and professional response.”

Virginia Tech later put out a statement on X saying that the “quick actions” of first responders had “safely returned today’s parachuter to the ground without injury.”

Video footage showed the skydiver’s parachute landing between the “C” and the “H” on the Virginia Tech lettering on top of the scoreboard before first responders rescued him.

The Blacksburg Fire Department didn’t immediately respond to a voicemail seeking details on the incident.