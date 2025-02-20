 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dennis Gates
Missouri coach Dennis Gates takes PA microphone to head off court-storming celebration
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round
Despite vowing to play less, Rory McIlroy will officially defend his title in New Orleans
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Atlanta Braves
Luke Jackson can boost pay to $4 million in 1-year contract with Texas Rangers

Top Clips

nbc_dls_messi_250220.jpg
Should Messi be playing in extreme cold weather?
nbc_pst_mancityrecover_250220.jpg
Could Haaland exit Man City if there’s no rebuild?
nbc_nas_fancamdaytonav2_250219.jpg
NASCAR Fan Cam: 2025 Daytona 500

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dennis Gates
Missouri coach Dennis Gates takes PA microphone to head off court-storming celebration
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round
Despite vowing to play less, Rory McIlroy will officially defend his title in New Orleans
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Atlanta Braves
Luke Jackson can boost pay to $4 million in 1-year contract with Texas Rangers

Top Clips

nbc_dls_messi_250220.jpg
Should Messi be playing in extreme cold weather?
nbc_pst_mancityrecover_250220.jpg
Could Haaland exit Man City if there’s no rebuild?
nbc_nas_fancamdaytonav2_250219.jpg
NASCAR Fan Cam: 2025 Daytona 500

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian gets raise, extension after consecutive years in CFP

  
Published February 20, 2025 12:25 PM

The University of Texas System Board of Regents approved a raise and contract extension for football coach Steve Sarkisian on Thursday after the Longhorns advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinals for the second consecutive season.

The new deal extends Sarkisian’s contract by one year through the 2031 season. It raises his salary this year from $10.4 million to $10.8 million. Annual raises will push his salary to $12.3 million by the final year.

The regents also approved raises and one-year contract extensions for special teams coordinator Jeff Banks and linebackers coach Johnny Nansen. Banks is extended to 2027 when he will earn $1.3 million. Nansen was extended to 2026, when he will earn $1.2 million.

Texas was the only program to make the CFP in each of the last two seasons. The Longhorns reached No. 1 at midseason in 2024 for the first time in 16 years, and played in the Southeastern Conference championship in their first season in the league.

Sarkisian, 50, is 38-17 in four seasons at Texas, and the Longhorns will be among a handful of teams expected to contend for the national championship again next season with Arch Manning set to take over as the starting quarterback.

The son of Cooper Manning, the grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning and the nephew of Super Bowl-winning QBs Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch Manning was 2-0 as a starter this season filling in for injured Quinn Ewers. He passed for 939 yards and nine touchdowns and ran for four TDs.

Ewers declared for the NFL draft after three seasons as the Texas starter. Ewers was among 14 Texas players invited to the NFL draft combine.

Mentions
Associated Press