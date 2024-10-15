 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dawn Staley
South Carolina ranked No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25 preseason poll with UConn, USC, Texas and UCLA next
Cam Rising
Utah QB Cam Rising out for the season, true freshman Isaac Wilson named starter
NCAA Womens Basketball: Mississippi at South Carolina
South Carolina ranked No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25 preseason poll with UConn, USC, Texas and UCLA

Top Clips

nbc_golf_andeews_241015.jpg
Highlights: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 2
nbc_pl_bestassistshistory_241015.jpg
Highlights: Best assists in Premier League history
nbc_cbb_minnesotambb_hcjohnsonint_241015.jpg
Johnson growing ‘a culture of winning’ with UMN

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Too many men: No. 2 Oregon purposely induced late penalty in win over No. 4 Ohio State

  
Published October 15, 2024 12:35 PM

EUGENE, Ore. — No. 2 Oregon had 12 men on the field late in its 32-31 win over No. 4 Ohio State, with the resulting penalty causing precious seconds to wind off the clock.

Turns out, it was on purpose.

“We spend an inordinate amount of time on situations and some situations don’t come up very often in college football, but this was obviously something we had worked on,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “You can see the result.”

Oregon took the lead with 1:47 left on Atticus Sappington’s 19-yard field goal in the game, giving the Buckeyes time to drive down the field for a potential winning field goal. With Ohio State facing a third-and-25 from Oregon’s 43-yard line, the Ducks called a timeout with 10 seconds left.

Just before the ball was snapped, Oregon defensive back Dontae Manning walked onto the field, giving the Ducks an extra defender. Ohio State failed to complete a pass against Oregon’s 12-man defense on the next play, and the Ducks were flagged for an illegal substitution penalty.

Ohio State gained five yards on the penalty, but lost four seconds off the clock since the penalty was deemed a live-ball foul. The Buckeyes were left with six seconds on the clock, and quarterback Will Howard scrambled up the middle, sliding a second too late for Ohio State to call a timeout for a potential game-winning field goal at Oregon’s 26.

Lanning’s ploy helped the Ducks win the game and move up to No. 2 in the AP Top 25.