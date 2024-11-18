 Skip navigation
Top News

Nick Martinez
Nick Martinez accepts $21.05 million qualifying offer to remain with Reds
Tom Herman
FAU fires Tom Herman as coach after a 6-16 record in parts of two seasons
CC Sabathia
Sabathia and Suzuki among 14 newcomers on baseball Hall of Fame ballot; Wagner tops holdovers

Top Clips

nbc_dps_nflweek11recap_241118.jpg
Bengals’ woes, Jags blowout top Week 11 storylines
ChiefsBills.jpg
Allen and Bills flip script on Mahomes and Chiefs
SlowPlaySeason.jpg
Korda’s historic season; Slow play storylines

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
UMass fires Don Brown after he goes 6-28 in 3 seasons

  
Published November 18, 2024 03:01 PM
Don Brown

Oct 14, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Massachusetts Minutemen head coach Don Brown looks on from the field during a warm up prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew O’Haren/Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

AMHERST, Mass. — Massachusetts coach Don Brown has been fired and offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery will serve as interim coach starting when the Minutemen play at Georgia, athletic director Ryan Bamford announced.

The Minutemen are 2-8, with their only wins against non-Football Bowl Subdivision opponents, and 6-28 in three seasons under Brown.

This was Brown’s third stint at UMass. He was defensive coordinator in 1998-99. As head coach from 2004-08, the Minutemen were 43-19 and reached the Football Championship Subdivision championship game in 2006.

“I am extremely grateful to Coach Brown for returning to UMass three years ago to help us build back a program he once coached to a national title game,” Bamford said. “Don should have immense pride in the outstanding contributions he has made to advance Massachusetts Football during his three stops in Amherst.”

UMass is playing its final season as an independent and will join the Mid-American Conference in July.

“Largely due to his renowned coaching reputation, Don legitimized our FBS program and Massachusetts football has taken positive steps forward since his return,” Bamford said. “We are structurally positioned to accomplish our competitive goals as we move into a new league and a new college athletics landscape in 2025.”

After the Minutemen play at eighth-ranked Georgia, they close the season at home against Connecticut.