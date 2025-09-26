Washington hopes to keep home win streak alive as No. 1 Ohio State comes to town

SEATTLE — Washington’s program-best 22-game winning streak at Husky Stadium is up against its toughest challenge yet: the No. 1-ranked team in the country.

The Ohio State Buckeyes will make their first visit to Washington in nearly two decades.

Washington coach Jedd Fisch, who has yet to lose at home in his brief tenure, is eager for the challenge.

“We’re really excited about the game,” Fisch said. “We know we have a fantastic opponent coming in. No. 1 team in the country.”

Unlike Washington (3-0), which has yet to play a Power Four team this season, Ohio State (3-0) already has a defining win from a Week 1 victory over then-No. 1 Texas.

Washington running back Jonah Coleman leads the nation with nine rushing TDs, and quarterback Demond Williams Jr. has been an efficient dual-threat option. Ohio State cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. recognizes that Coleman, Williams and others could pose challenges – but it won’t be anything unfamiliar.

“I always say this is why you come here, to play these types of games, go against some of the best players in the country,” Mathews said. “But I tell y’all, I play against the best players in the country every day, so I’m not worried.”

Washington’s leading receiver, Denzel Boston, hardly sees his squad as one to scoff at.

“We’ve built a lot over the offseason,” Boston said. “There’s a lot to look forward to. We still have a lot to build on. We know we have a tough defense coming in and being able to put together an offense and go against them will be fun.”

For Washington, a win would bring sizable attention to a team that labored to a 6-7 record during its first year in the Big Ten last season. For Ohio State, meanwhile, a victory would be but another step in the journey toward defending its national title.

“The country’s watching,” Fisch said.

Run stoppers

Ohio State has not allowed a rushing TD this season. Coleman and Williams hope to change that.

“Just gotta have better eyes, better eyes on the quarterback if he scrambles,” safety Caleb Downs said.

Tough in the trenches

The Huskies’ run defense has been among the best in the nation in 2025, yielding the ninth-fewest yards per game (62.7). They have the tall task of trying to stop three different Ohio State running backs — Bo Jackson, CJ Donaldson Jr. and James Peoples — who have each rushed for at least 125 yards this season.

Fifth-year Washington edge rusher Zach Durfee is confident his squad has what it takes to slow down the Buckeyes’ run game and offense at large.

“I just want respect for our whole team,” Durfee said. “I think that’s what our whole team wants, just to be recognized that we’re a good football team. Hopefully, there’s a lot of eyes on us on Saturday, people will start to realize that.”

Big Day for Smith?

Jeremiah Smith has two straight 100-yard receiving games and tied a career high with nine receptions two weeks ago against Ohio.

Smith could extend his streak to three, facing a Washington secondary that could be missing senior cornerback Tacario Davis because of injury.

“I mean, they run a lot of man, so I mean, we just gotta be prepared when we get one-on-one.”

Road rules

Ohio State is 23-3 in true road games and 20-4 with more than one week to prepare for an opponent since Day became head coach in 2019.