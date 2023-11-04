What college football games are on today: Week 10 NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

There was a shakeup in college football this week, as the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season saw Ohio State usurp back-to-back defending champion Georgia for the top spot.

With a month left in the regular season, the top teams in the country are looking for statement wins to impress the selection committee. In Week 10, all of the top 25 will be in action, with five ranked matchups, including No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 12 Missouri — a chance for the Bulldogs to convince the committee it is still the best team in the nation.

Other ranked matchups include No. 5 Washington vs. No. 20 USC, No. 7 Texas vs. No. 23 Kansas State, No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 14 LSU, and No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No 22 Oklahoma State.

Keep reading for the full list of college football Week 10 top 25 action scheduled for Saturday, November 4th, including matchups, start times, and how to watch. All times listed are ET.

What college football games are on today?

Saturday, November 4

No. 1 Ohio State at Rutgers | 12 p.m. | CBS

No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 12 Missouri | 3:30 p.m. | CBS Sports

No. 3 Michigan vs. Purdue | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

No. 4 Florida State at Pitt | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

No. 5 Washington at No. 20 Southern California| 7:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 6 Oregon vs. Cal | 5:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 23 Kansas State | 12 p.m. | FOX

No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 14 LSU | 7:45 p.m. | CBS

No. 9 Oklahoma at No. 22 Oklahoma State | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 10 Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M | 12 p.m. | ESPN

No. 11 Penn State at Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | FOX

No. 13 Louisville vs. Virginia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

No. 15 Notre Dame at Clemson | 12 p.m. | ABC

No. 16 Oregon State at Colorado | 10 p.m. | ESPN

No. 17 Tennessee vs. UConn | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 18 Utah vs. Arizona State | 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks

No. 19 UCLA at Arizona | 10:30 p.m. | FS1

No. 21 Kansas at Iowa State | 7 p.m. | ESPN

No. 24 Tulane at East Carolina | 3:30 p.m.

No. 25 Air Force vs. Army | 2 p.m. | CBSSN

How can I watch Purdue vs. Michigan on B1G Saturday Night?

Week 10’s B1G Saturday Night game features Purdue vs. No. 3 Michigan. See our preview and detailed how to watch here.



When: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Where: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (Pregame coverage begins at 7:00pm ET)

7:30 p.m. ET (Pregame coverage begins at 7:00pm ET) Watch: NBC, Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch B1G Saturday Night on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream B1G Saturday Night on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

