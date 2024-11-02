What college football games are on today: Week 10 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch
Today’s slate of games features action from 16 of the nation’s top 25 teams (AP poll). See below for the full schedule of games for the top-ranked teams with additional information on start times and how to watch.
Head to NBC and Peacock today for a college football doubleheader. First at 3:30 PM ET, No. 13 Indiana squares off against Michigan State. Then tonight at 7:30 PM, it’s Wisconsin vs Iowa. Live coverage begins at 3:00 PM ET with the B1G College Countdown show.
What college football games are on today?
Saturday, November 2:
*All times are listed as ET.
No. 3 Penn State vs. No. 4 Ohio State - 12 p.m. on Fox
No. 5 Miami (Fla.) vs. Duke - 12 p.m. on ABC
No. 19 Ole Miss at Arkansas - 12 p.m. on ESPN
No. 21 Army vs. Air Force - 12 p.m. on CBS
No. 24 Illinois vs. Minnesota - 12 p.m. on FS1
No. 1 Oregon at Michigan - 3:30 p.m. on CBS
No. 2 Georgia at Florida - 3:30 p.m on ABC
No. 11 Iowa State vs. Texas Tech - 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
No. 13 Indiana at Michigan State - 3:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
No. 17 Kansas State at Houston - 3:30 p.m. on Fox
No. 10 Texas A&M at South Carolina - 7:30 p.m. on ABC
No. 11 Clemson vs. Louisville - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
No. 7 Tennessee vs. Kentucky - 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network
No. 18 Pittsburgh at No. 20 SMU - 8 p.m. on ACC Network
How to watch Indiana vs Michigan State:
- When: Saturday, November 2
- Where: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
How to watch Wisconsin vs Iowa:
- When: Saturday, November 2
- Where: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
Wisconsin and Iowa compete for Heartland Trophy:
