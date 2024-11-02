What college football games are on today: Week 10 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

Today’s slate of games features action from 16 of the nation’s top 25 teams (AP poll). See below for the full schedule of games for the top-ranked teams with additional information on start times and how to watch.

Head to NBC and Peacock today for a college football doubleheader. First at 3:30 PM ET, No. 13 Indiana squares off against Michigan State. Then tonight at 7:30 PM, it’s Wisconsin vs Iowa. Live coverage begins at 3:00 PM ET with the B1G College Countdown show.

RELATED: 10 Takeaways from Week 9 - Texas A&M surges and Ohio State struggles

What college football games are on today?

Saturday, November 2:

*All times are listed as ET.

No. 3 Penn State vs. No. 4 Ohio State - 12 p.m. on Fox

No. 5 Miami (Fla.) vs. Duke - 12 p.m. on ABC

No. 19 Ole Miss at Arkansas - 12 p.m. on ESPN

No. 21 Army vs. Air Force - 12 p.m. on CBS

No. 24 Illinois vs. Minnesota - 12 p.m. on FS1

No. 1 Oregon at Michigan - 3:30 p.m. on CBS

No. 2 Georgia at Florida - 3:30 p.m on ABC

No. 11 Iowa State vs. Texas Tech - 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

No. 13 Indiana at Michigan State - 3:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

No. 17 Kansas State at Houston - 3:30 p.m. on Fox

No. 10 Texas A&M at South Carolina - 7:30 p.m. on ABC

No. 11 Clemson vs. Louisville - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

No. 7 Tennessee vs. Kentucky - 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network

No. 18 Pittsburgh at No. 20 SMU - 8 p.m. on ACC Network

How to watch Indiana vs Michigan State:

When: Saturday, November 2

Saturday, November 2 Where: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan

Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

When: Saturday, November 2

Saturday, November 2 Where: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Wisconsin and Iowa compete for Heartland Trophy:

Wisconsin and Iowa compete for Heartland Trophy Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle discuss the Iowa vs. Wisconsin football rivalry, explaining the significance of the Heartland Trophy.

RELATED: Week 10 Heisman Watch - Gabriel emerging as a frontrunner

How can I watch college football on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including Big Ten and Notre Dame football. Eligible students can get Peacock for just $1.99/month for 12 months and stream Big Ten Games, Sunday Night Football, Premier League, plus hit movies, exclusive Originals, and so much more. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: How the new 12-team College Football Playoff will actually work

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here .

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99/mo for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started!