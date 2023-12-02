 Skip navigation
What College Football Games are on Today: Week 14 NCAA Saturday schedule, TV channels, how to watch

  
Published December 2, 2023 08:00 AM
This Saturday, December 2 features an exciting slate of games as Week 14 of the college football season continues with Conference Championship Weekend.

RELATED: College Football Top 25 - Conference Championship Weekend

Back-to-back defending national champion and College Football Playoff No. 1 Georgia takes on No. 8 Alabama at Mercedes Benz-Stadium—home of the Atlanta Falcons.

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines will go head-to-head with the No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianpolis.

No. 14 Louisville will face No. 4 Florida State in Charlotte, North Carolina.

See below for the full list of exciting college football Week 14 NCAA games and additional information on how to watch.

RELATED: College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2023-24 - Complete list, dates, times, TV channels and more

What college football games are on today?

Saturday, December 2

  • Oklahoma State vs Texas - 12 p.m. (ABC)

  • Miami (Ohio) vs. Toledo - 12 p.m. (ESPN)

  • Boise State vs UNLV - 3 p.m. (FOX)

  • Georgia vs. Alabama - 4 p.m. (CBS)

  • SMU vs Tulane - 4 p.m. (ABC)

  • Appalachian State vs Troy - 4 p.m. (ESPN)

  • Michigan vs Iowa - 8 p.m. (FOX)

  • Louisville vs Florida State - 8 p.m. (ABC)

Betting the CFB Conference Championships:
Betting the CFB conference championships
Vaughn Dalzell and Eric Froton give bettors their best picks for every 2023 conference championship game across college football.

RELATED: Loaded field of CFP contenders for last 4-team playoff fuels championship weekend drama