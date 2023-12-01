College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2023-24: Complete list, dates, times, TV channels and more

As the regular season of college football draws to a close, it’s almost time to go bowling for teams across the nation. Perennial powerhouses like Georgia and Michigan are readying themselves for return trips to the College Football Playoff, while progams like James Madison and Jacksonville State will be playing in bowl games for the first time in school history.

See below for the full list of 2023-24 college football bowl games, as well as the announcement date for matchups and more.

College Football Conference Championship Best Bets: Michigan, Oregon, Texas, Georgia

How many bowl games are there?

There are 43 total bowl games in the 2023-24 season, including two college football playoff semifinals and the national championship game on January 8th.

How many games must a college team win to be bowl eligible?

Generally, teams must win six or more regular season games to be bowl eligible, although there are exceptions (for example, Minnesota finished 5-7 but was granted an NCAA exemption based on their Academic Progress Rate score and due to a lack of 6-6 teams to fill out the field).

Big Ten bowl projections 2023-24: Predictions for Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and more

Which bowl games are playoff games in 2023-24?

The two bowl games which will serves as College Football Playoff Semifinals are the Rose Bowl and the Sugar Bowl, both set for Monday, January 1st. This is the final year of the four-team playoff - in 2024 and beyond, the CFP will transition to a 12-team format.

When are 2023-24 bowl games announced?

The full slate of matchups for college football bowl games will be announced Sunday, December 3rd throughout the day on ESPN.

Heisman Odds 2023: Bo Nix jumps Jayden Daniels as favorite

Full Lists of 2023-24 Bowl Games

Saturday, December 16th

Myrtle Beach Bowl - 11am ET on ESPN

Brooks Stadium - Conway, South Carolina

Cricket Celebration Bowl - 12pm ET on ABC

Mercedez-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl - 2:15pm ET on ESPN

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl - 3:30pm ET on ABC

FBC Mortgage Stadium - Orlando, Florida

Isleta New Mexico Bowl - 5:45pm ET on ESPN

University Stadium - Albuquerque, New Mexico

LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk - 7:30pm ET on ABC

SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl - 9:15pm ET on ESPN

Independence Stadium - Shreveport, Louisiana

Monday, December 18th

Famous Toastery Bowl - 2:30pm ET on ESPN

Jerry Richardson Stadium - Charlotte, North Carolina

Tuesday, December 19th

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl - 9pm ET on ESPN

Toyota Stadium - Frisco, Texas

Thursday, December 21st

Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl - 8pm ET on ESPN

FAU Stadium - Boca Raton, Florida

Friday, December 22nd

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl - 6:30pm ET on ESPN

Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida

Saturday, December 23rd

Camellia Bowl - 12pm ET on ESPN

Cramton Bowl - Montgomery, Alabama

Birmingham Bowl - 12pm ET on ABC

Protective Stadium - Birmingham, Alabama

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl - 3:30pm ET on ABC

Amon G. Carter Stadium - Fort Worth, Texas

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl - 3:30pm ET on ESPN

Albertsons Stadium - Boise, Idaho

68 Ventures Bowl - 7pm ET on ESPN

Hancock Whitney Stadium - Mobile, Alabama

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl - 7:30pm ET on ABC

Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada

Easypost Hawai’i Bowl - 10:30pm ET on ESPN

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex - Honolulu, Hawaii

Tuesday, December 26th

Quick Lane Bowl - 2pm ET on ESPN

Ford Field - Detroit, Michigan

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl - 5:30pm ET on ESPN

Dallas, Texas - Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Guaranteed Rate Bowl - 9pm ET on ESPN

Chase Field - Phoenix, Arizona

Wednesday, December 27th

Military Bowl Presented by GoBowling.com - 2pm ET on ESPN

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium - Annapolis, Maryland

Duke’s Mayo Bowl - 5:30pm ET on ESPN

Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, North Carolina

DIRECTV Holiday Bowl - 8pm ET on FOX

Petco Park - San Diego, California

TaxAct Texas Bowl - 9pm ET on ESPN

NRG Stadium - Houston, Texas

Thursday, December 28th

Wasabi Fenway Bowl - 11am ET on ESPN

Fenway Park - Boston, Massachusetts

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - 2:15pm ET on ESPN

Yankee Stadium - New York, New York

Pop-Tarts Bowl - 5:45pm ET on ESPN

Camping World Stadium - Orlando, Florida

Valero Alamo Bowl - 9:15pm ET on ESPN

Alamodome - San Antonio, Texas

Friday, December 29th

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - 12pm ET on ESPN

EverBank Field - Jacksonville, Florida

Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl - 2pm ET on CBS

Sun Bowl Stadium - El Paso, Texas

Autozone Liberty Bowl - 3:30pm ET on ESPN

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium - Memphis, Tennessee

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - 8pm ET on ESPN

AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas

Saturday, December 30th

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - 12pm ET on ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia

Transperfect Music City Bowl - 2pm ET on ABC

Nissan Stadium - Nashville, Tennessee

Capital One Orange Bowl - 4pm ET on ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, Florida

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl - 4:30pm ET on Barstool

Arizona Stadium - Tucson, Arizona

Monday, January 1st

ReliaQuest Bowl - 12pm ET on ESPN2

Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl - 1pm ET on ABC

Camping World Stadium - Orlando, Florida

VRBO Fiesta Bowl - 1pm ET on ESPN

State Farm Stadium - Glendale, Arizona

Rose Bowl Presented by Prudential - College Football Playoff Semifinal - 5pm ET on ESPN

Rose Bowl Stadium - Pasadena, California

Allstate Sugar Bowl - College Football Playoff Semifinal - 8:45pm ET on ESPN

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Monday, January 8th

College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T - 7:30pm ET on ESPN

NRG Stadium - Houston, Texas

