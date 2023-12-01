College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2023-24: Complete list, dates, times, TV channels and more
As the regular season of college football draws to a close, it’s almost time to go bowling for teams across the nation. Perennial powerhouses like Georgia and Michigan are readying themselves for return trips to the College Football Playoff, while progams like James Madison and Jacksonville State will be playing in bowl games for the first time in school history.
See below for the full list of 2023-24 college football bowl games, as well as the announcement date for matchups and more.
How many bowl games are there?
There are 43 total bowl games in the 2023-24 season, including two college football playoff semifinals and the national championship game on January 8th.
How many games must a college team win to be bowl eligible?
Generally, teams must win six or more regular season games to be bowl eligible, although there are exceptions (for example, Minnesota finished 5-7 but was granted an NCAA exemption based on their Academic Progress Rate score and due to a lack of 6-6 teams to fill out the field).
Which bowl games are playoff games in 2023-24?
The two bowl games which will serves as College Football Playoff Semifinals are the Rose Bowl and the Sugar Bowl, both set for Monday, January 1st. This is the final year of the four-team playoff - in 2024 and beyond, the CFP will transition to a 12-team format.
When are 2023-24 bowl games announced?
The full slate of matchups for college football bowl games will be announced Sunday, December 3rd throughout the day on ESPN.
Full Lists of 2023-24 Bowl Games
Saturday, December 16th
Myrtle Beach Bowl - 11am ET on ESPN
Brooks Stadium - Conway, South Carolina
Cricket Celebration Bowl - 12pm ET on ABC
Mercedez-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl - 2:15pm ET on ESPN
Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana
Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl - 3:30pm ET on ABC
FBC Mortgage Stadium - Orlando, Florida
Isleta New Mexico Bowl - 5:45pm ET on ESPN
University Stadium - Albuquerque, New Mexico
LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk - 7:30pm ET on ABC
SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl - 9:15pm ET on ESPN
Independence Stadium - Shreveport, Louisiana
Monday, December 18th
Famous Toastery Bowl - 2:30pm ET on ESPN
Jerry Richardson Stadium - Charlotte, North Carolina
Tuesday, December 19th
Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl - 9pm ET on ESPN
Toyota Stadium - Frisco, Texas
Thursday, December 21st
Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl - 8pm ET on ESPN
FAU Stadium - Boca Raton, Florida
Friday, December 22nd
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl - 6:30pm ET on ESPN
Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida
Saturday, December 23rd
Camellia Bowl - 12pm ET on ESPN
Cramton Bowl - Montgomery, Alabama
Birmingham Bowl - 12pm ET on ABC
Protective Stadium - Birmingham, Alabama
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl - 3:30pm ET on ABC
Amon G. Carter Stadium - Fort Worth, Texas
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl - 3:30pm ET on ESPN
Albertsons Stadium - Boise, Idaho
68 Ventures Bowl - 7pm ET on ESPN
Hancock Whitney Stadium - Mobile, Alabama
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl - 7:30pm ET on ABC
Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada
Easypost Hawai’i Bowl - 10:30pm ET on ESPN
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex - Honolulu, Hawaii
Tuesday, December 26th
Quick Lane Bowl - 2pm ET on ESPN
Ford Field - Detroit, Michigan
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl - 5:30pm ET on ESPN
Dallas, Texas - Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Guaranteed Rate Bowl - 9pm ET on ESPN
Chase Field - Phoenix, Arizona
Wednesday, December 27th
Military Bowl Presented by GoBowling.com - 2pm ET on ESPN
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium - Annapolis, Maryland
Duke’s Mayo Bowl - 5:30pm ET on ESPN
Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, North Carolina
DIRECTV Holiday Bowl - 8pm ET on FOX
Petco Park - San Diego, California
TaxAct Texas Bowl - 9pm ET on ESPN
NRG Stadium - Houston, Texas
Thursday, December 28th
Wasabi Fenway Bowl - 11am ET on ESPN
Fenway Park - Boston, Massachusetts
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - 2:15pm ET on ESPN
Yankee Stadium - New York, New York
Pop-Tarts Bowl - 5:45pm ET on ESPN
Camping World Stadium - Orlando, Florida
Valero Alamo Bowl - 9:15pm ET on ESPN
Alamodome - San Antonio, Texas
Friday, December 29th
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - 12pm ET on ESPN
EverBank Field - Jacksonville, Florida
Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl - 2pm ET on CBS
Sun Bowl Stadium - El Paso, Texas
Autozone Liberty Bowl - 3:30pm ET on ESPN
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium - Memphis, Tennessee
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - 8pm ET on ESPN
AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas
Saturday, December 30th
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - 12pm ET on ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia
Transperfect Music City Bowl - 2pm ET on ABC
Nissan Stadium - Nashville, Tennessee
Capital One Orange Bowl - 4pm ET on ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, Florida
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl - 4:30pm ET on Barstool
Arizona Stadium - Tucson, Arizona
Monday, January 1st
ReliaQuest Bowl - 12pm ET on ESPN2
Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl - 1pm ET on ABC
Camping World Stadium - Orlando, Florida
VRBO Fiesta Bowl - 1pm ET on ESPN
State Farm Stadium - Glendale, Arizona
Rose Bowl Presented by Prudential - College Football Playoff Semifinal - 5pm ET on ESPN
Rose Bowl Stadium - Pasadena, California
Allstate Sugar Bowl - College Football Playoff Semifinal - 8:45pm ET on ESPN
Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana
Monday, January 8th
College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T - 7:30pm ET on ESPN
NRG Stadium - Houston, Texas