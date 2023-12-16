What college football bowl games are on today? Full Saturday schedule for start of bowl season

The college football regular season has concluded and the time has come for eligible teams nationwide to go bowling. From the Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl to the highly-anticipated Pop-Tarts Bowl, Saturday is the start of a holiday season filled with college football action. It all leads up to the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Day, with the somewhat controversial matchups of No. 1 Michigan vs No. 4 Alabama and No. 2 Washington vs No. 3 Texas facing off for spots in the national championship game.

What college football bowl games are on today?

Saturday, December 16th

Myrtle Beach Bowl - 11am ET on ESPN

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio

Brooks Stadium - Conway, South Carolina

Cricket Celebration Bowl - 12pm ET on ABC

Howard vs. Florida A&M

Mercedez-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl - 2:15pm ET on ESPN

Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl - 3:30pm ET on ABC

Appalachian State vs. Miami (Ohio)

FBC Mortgage Stadium - Orlando, Florida

Isleta New Mexico Bowl - 5:45pm ET on ESPN

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State

University Stadium - Albuquerque, New Mexico

LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk - 7:30pm ET on ABC

Boise State vs. UCLA

SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl - 9:15pm ET on ESPN

Texas Tech vs. Cal

Independence Stadium - Shreveport, Louisiana

When is the College Football Playoff?

The College Football Playoff will kick off with semifinal games on New Year’s Day (see below for full schedule). The winners of both matchups will appear in the national championship game at 7:30pm at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

