Will Howard throws for 2 touchdowns and No. 4 Ohio State fends off No. 3 Penn State 20-13

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Will Howard threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns and No. 4 Ohio State’s defense made a late defensive stand to lift the Buckeyes over No. 3 Penn State 20-13 on Saturday.

Ohio State (7-1, 4-1) kept its hopes alive for a spot in the Big Ten Championship game by beating the Nittany Lions (7-1, 4-1) for the eighth straight time. Howard, who believes Penn State thought he “ wasn’t good enough ” when it declined to offer the Philadelphia-area native a scholarship, exacted a measure of revenge in front of the largest crowd in Beaver Stadium history (111,030).

While Howard wasn’t perfect by any stretch — he threw a pick-6 on his first pass and later fumbled as he was crossing the goalline for what would have been a touchdown — he connected on first-half scoring passes to Emeka Egbuka and Brandon Inniss and Ohio State’s defense did the rest.

The Buckeyes held Penn State’s offense out of the end zone, twice turning the Nittany Lions away from deep in Ohio State territory. Buckeyes defensive back Davison Igbinosun out-wrestled Penn State wide receiver Harrison Wallace III for the ball in the end zone to end a Nittany Lions drive late in the first half.

Penn State had a first-and-goal from the Ohio State 3 midway through the fourth quarter but three runs up the middle went nowhere and Drew Allar threw incomplete on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with 5:13 to go.

Ohio State drained the rest of the clock, mashing its way out to midfield. Howard ended it by running for the Buckeyes’ 21st and final first down. He popped up and made the “first down” sign with his arms as the Buckeyes sideline celebrated as Ohio State gave its College Football Playoff resume a needed boost three weeks after a one-point loss at No. 1 Oregon.

Allar, playing on a balky left leg, threw for 146 yards and ran for 31 more but Penn State’s new-look offense under first-year coordinator Andy Kotelnicki consistently saw drives bog down in Ohio State territory. Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren combined for 94 yards (47 rushing and 47 receiving) but received little help from Penn State’s other skill position players.

Takeaway

Ohio State: This version of the Buckeyes might not be an offensive juggernaut like its predecessors, but Ohio State still has Penn State’s number and its physical brand of football could translate well as the postseason nears.

Penn State: James Franklin is now 1-9 against Ohio State, and the latest loss looked an awful lot like the eight that came before it. The Nittany Lions lacked explosive plays and perhaps more troubling were bullied up front on their home field.

Poll implications

Expect Ohio State to move up to No. 3 at worst on Sunday. Penn State will likely remain on the fringe of the top 10.

Up next

Ohio State: welcomes Purdue to Ohio Stadium next Saturday.

Penn State: hosts Washington next Saturday.