Wisconsin cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean drops his bid for an extra year of eligibility

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean has dismissed a lawsuit against against the NCAA, ending his bid for an extra year of eligibility.

“I could no longer keep my coaches and teammates waiting for a decision from the judge,” Fourqurean said Friday in an X post. “Very disappointing.”

Fourqurean went to federal court seeking to continue playing for Wisconsin this year because he believed his first two seasons at Division II program Grand Valley State shouldn’t count toward his eligibility. U.S. District Judge William Conley granted him a preliminary injunction in February, but a federal appeals court overruled it in July.

The case was supposed to go to trial last month, but that date was pushed back to 2026. Fourqurean sought an injunction enabling him to play while the case is pending, but no ruling has been made on that request.

Fourqurean said in his social media post that he was told on a hearing call that a ruling would come the last week of September when Wisconsin was on a bye week.

“My coaches, teammates and I waited and waited, and still nothing from the judge since,” Fourqurean said.

Fourqurean made the announcement one day before Wisconsin (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) faces Illinois (7-3, 4-3, No. 21 College Football Playoff ) in the Badgers’ home finale. Wisconsin closes its season Nov. 29 at Minnesota (6-4, 4-3).

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell said last month that the lack of a ruling on the matter was “unacceptable.” Fickell added that “to see what has happened to Nyzier is a shame.”

Fourqurean enrolled at Grand Valley State in 2020, when the pandemic canceled the season. He played at Grand Valley State in 2021 and 2022 before transferring to Wisconsin in 2023. Fourqurean played at Wisconsin from 2023-24 and has been seeking one more year of eligibility.

He started all 12 games for Wisconsin last season and collected 51 tackles with one interception. He started five of the Badgers’ last six games in 2023.

“I am thankful for Coach Fickell and all of UW for sticking with me and making me as much of a member of the team as they could,” Fourqurean said in his X post. “I have been able to practice and be around the team as normal and have improved tremendously over the year. With huge goals for myself and this team, I am super disappointed to not be able to make a positive impact for our team on the field. I look forward to my pro day and an opportunity with an NFL team.”