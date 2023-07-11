 Skip navigation
Wisconsin reinstates LB Jordan Turner after conducting internal inquiry

  
Published July 11, 2023 10:24 AM

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has reinstated linebacker Jordan Turner less than two weeks after suspending him for a violation of the athletic department’s student-athlete discipline policy.

Athletic director Chris McIntosh announced Turner’s reinstatement Monday, which followed an internal inquiry by a committee of university staff.

Wisconsin hasn’t offered additional details or specifics on the reasons behind Turner’s suspension, noting federal law prohibits it from disclosing information regarding disciplinary actions toward a student. After his suspension was announced on June 30, Turner said via Twitter that he had been cited with an OWI first offense along with additional traffic violations.

OWI under Wisconsin law can be defined as operating while intoxicated or operating while impaired, depending on the circumstances of the situation.

Turner had 68 tackles during the Badgers’ 7-6 season last year to rank behind only fellow linebacker Maema Njongmeta. He was the defensive most valuable player of Wisconsin’s 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl victory over Oklahoma State.