With advice from Nick Saban and Bryce Young, Alabama’s Ty Simpson feels ready for the spotlight

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Ty Simpson’s excitement is palpable. So are his nerves.

Simpson’s long-awaited moment — his first collegiate start — is days away. And he’s not hiding his feelings about finally leading Alabama onto the field when the eighth-ranked Crimson Tide visits rebuilding Florida State.

“Some butterflies, you know,” said Simpson, who beat out former Washington backup Austin Mack and highly touted freshman Keelon Russell for the job. “I was thinking about it this morning. I woke up and I was like, ‘Man, it’s really here. Like, it’s game week.’”

Simpson’s story is unique: a former five-star recruit who waited three years to step into the starting spotlight without pouting, panicking or popping into the portal. Now, he’s prepared to be the guy when Alabama plays its first road opener since traveling to Missouri in 2020.

What would constitute a successful debut for the fourth-year junior from Martin, Tennessee? Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb stressed the importance of simply playing under control.

“You just want him to get in and play within the structure of the offense,” Grubb said. “Let the plays come to him instead of him trying to have to manufacture everything. ... He’s going to have to make a play, so we try to create an environment where there’s enough structure for him to make the plays that are available and not make the easy ones look hard.”

There’s been a collective effort to prepare Simpson for his opportunity. He received encouragement from former Alabama quarterbacks John Parker Wilson, A.J. McCarron, Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe. He even had a conversation with former Alabama coach Nick Saban, specifically about how to handle the emotions that come with a first start.

“Just play within yourself,” Simpson said Saban told him. “He said that if you end the drive with a kick — punt, field goal or extra point — then you know you’re in good shape and you’re not dead in the water.”

Although Simpson will be without running back Jam Miller and possibly without starting guard Jaeden Roberts, he still has plenty of talent around him. Alabama’s offense has three AP preseason All-Americans: receiver Ryan Williams and offensive linemen Parker Brailsford and Kadyn Proctor.

Simpson also will have coach Kalen DeBoer and quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan on the sideline to guide him between series.

“It’s a quarterback’s dream to have those types of resources,” Simpson said. “My plan is to just be the best that I can be and get my guys the ball.”

Simpson has earned the confidence of his coaches and his teammates, so much so that he was named a captain. His work ethic has been notable, too, with him consistently arriving at the facility between 4 and 5 every morning.

“I think Ty’s been ready for a while,” Williams said. “I’m super proud of Ty, not only as a football player but as a leader. He’s evolved as a human being, if I’m being honest. That’s the simplest way I could put it. Even with his confidence throwing the ball, he’s letting it go.”

Simpson’s past experiences have shaped him leading into the opener. There have been other chances to seize the starting job, mainly in 2023. He admittedly wasn’t ready then. But he believes it’s his time now — and he’s ready for the spotlight.

“There’s a great feeling going into a game like this,” Simpson said. “Just knowing that I’m more mature than I was even last year and compared to a couple years ago.”