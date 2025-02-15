Five-star WR Ethan Feaster reclassifies into the 2026 class

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.



“For me, I’ve done so much in high school. My parents, my parents, and I felt like it was time to go to the next level,” Feaster told Rivals of his decision. “Not only that -- I was ready. This is a big step for me. As long as I’m prepared and I’m ready, I’ll be fine.”

The blue-chipper from DeSoto (Texas) High School has an expedited timeline for his highly-anticipated college commitment -- and will dive into official visits this summer with a decision expected before his now-senior season in August.

The five-star wide receiver from Texas reclassified from the 2027 class into the current 2026 cycle on Friday, he tells Rivals . Feaster is now slotted as the No. 15 overall recruit in the Rivals250 and Rivals’ No. 3 WR.



In addition to jumping up to the 2026 class, Feaster has also trimmed his national offer list down to 12 finalists: LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State, Miami, USC, and SMU.

Feaster is giving strong consideration to schools such as Texas, Texas A&M, USC, and LSU -- and has official visits to see the Trojans (June 6-8) and Tigers (June 20-22) locked in. The Longhorns and Aggies are also in line for official visits this summer.

Lincoln Riley and Dennis Simmons caught up with Feaster days before finalizing his reclassification and have the five-star WR atop their board for the 2026 class.

“After talking to Coach Simmons and Coach Riley, they were excited about me,” Feaster said.

That’s a popular take from coaches pushing for the elite WR target out of Texas.

“Coach (Cortez) Hankton has seen me since the eighth grade. He would take me in any class,” Feaster said of LSU. “He knows I’ll be ready to work and he wants to help me mature -- both on the field and also into a grown man -- a man who can take care of his wife and kids.”

The Aggies and Longhorns don’t want to let Feaster outside of the state.

Feaster loves his connection with Mike Elko -- and likened his bond with Holmon Wiggins to the one he has with his father.

“I love Coach Elko,” the newly minted No. 15 overall player in the Rivals250 said. “He’s straight up -- and I like that. That’s the type of coaching I need. At DeSoto, I’ve been around straight-up, blunt people. My parents are blunt people, so that’s the type of people and culture I need to be around. It would be a great fit for me.”

Steve Sarkisian and Chris Jackson have been equally as present in Feaster’s recruitment over the years.

“They were excited and they’re ready to see me grow,” he said. “I love Sark. He’s a big receiver guy. At Bama, he had great receivers and he can really groom great receivers. Coach Jackson has been in the league and he’s seen where I’m trying to get to.”