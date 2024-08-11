Four-star ATH Messiah Delhomme breaks down commitment to Maryland

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.



“It’s definitely just genuine relationships and they care about you more as a person than a player,” Delhomme said about the Maryland coaching staff.

“I like the atmosphere, I love the camaraderie of the team and then I like the connection the coaches have with the players,” Delhomme told Rivals about his decision to commit to Maryland.

Delhomme’s four finalists were Maryland, Ohio State , Virginia and Virginia Tech , but it was his connection to the Terrapins’ coaching staff, led by head coach Mike Locksley , that ultimately made the difference.

Class of 2025 four-star athlete Messiah Delhomme is off of the board. Delhomme announced his verbal commitment to Maryland on Saturday night.



He took official visits to each of his four finalists. Delhomme visited Virginia Tech during the weekend of May 31, Virginia during the weekend of June 7 and Ohio State during the weekend of June 14, before concluding his official visits with Maryland during the weekend of June 21.

The trip to College Park allowed Delhomme to spend quality time with some of Maryland’s current players and the other recruits who were on campus.

“The overall trip was good,” Delhomme said about his official visit with the Terrapins in late June. “Me and my family enjoyed it. I would say my favorite part would be just being around the players, just having a good connection and bonding with them, and with some of the other recruits that committed there (as well).”

Delhomme is close with Maryland true freshman linebacker Anthony “Trey” Reddick, who played for Phoebus High School in Virginia. The two played against each other previously at the high school level. Delhomme mentioned that he has also built a connection with four-star Maryland quarterback commit Malik Washington.

The 6-foot-1, 196-pound Delhomme is expected to primarily play safety for the Terrapins, but mentioned that Maryland is recruiting him for his ability on both sides, as he is also a standout running back and wide receiver for Warwick.

Delhomme’s positional versatility and athleticism allow him to stand out in multiple facets of the game, including on offense and on special teams as a returner. But if he sticks to defense as planned, it’s easy to see why. Delhomme is ball-hawking defensive back with strong instincts and good range. He often seems to be making plays around the ball and generating turnovers.

While Delhomme is comfortable with playing multiple spots on the field, and is willing to line up wherever he is needed, he does feel the best position for his future is most likely in the secondary at safety.

“I would definitely say I’m versatile,” Delhomme said when asked to describe his game. “I could play anywhere on the field that the coaches need me to. Honestly, I don’t really have a (strong) preference (on position), but if I did, I would say safety first and then running back second.”

Unfortunately, however, Delhomme suffered a leg injury in the spring and will miss at least part of his senior season.

In addition to the four finalists already mentioned, Delhomme received scholarship offers from Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina State, Penn State, Syracuse, West Virginia and several others. Delhomme ranks as the No. 7 player in the state of Virginia and No. 15 athlete in the 2025 class.

With Delhomme choosing to pledge to the Terrapins, Maryland’s 2025 recruiting class now includes 22 total commitments and ranks in the top-25 nationally. Delhomme is the seventh four-star prospect in the Terps’ class, joining Washington, offensive lineman Jaylen Gilchrist, athlete Zymear Smith, defensive tackle Bryce Jenkins, linebacker Carlton Smith and defensive back Jett White.

Delhomme also has a background in track. In the classroom, he maintains a 3.64 grade point average.