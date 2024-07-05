Four-Star Friday: Six more prospects join elite ranks



Four-Star Friday is back with six standouts who recently joined the elite ranks of four-star prospects. The national analyst team highlighted some recruits who were given a four-star rating just a little while back.



“Bennett is a defensive lineman who should be getting more offers in the coming months. Bennett, the younger brother of Michigan defensive lineman Kechaun Bennett, has an impressive skill set and is an outstanding wrestler. He finished second in the heavyweight division of the New England Prep School Wrestling tournament earlier this year. “On the field, Bennett has the tools to be really disruptive as an interior defensive lineman. He is an expert at using leverage to his advantage, which makes his every passing rushing more effective and makes him really successful when defending against the run. Bennett has the ability to add mass to his frame and not sacrifice his quickness, which gives him an edge over almost any offensive lineman he faces. “Look for his offer sheet to expand rapidly after teams get a look at his first few games this fall.” - Adam Friedman, rankings director and transfer portal analyst

“Brown is an athletic prototype at a premium position. The 6-foot-8, 260-pound offensive lineman from Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside High has a long frame and a background playing basketball, where he shines playing above the rim, rebounding and protecting the board. Brown is innately powerful and bends well, and flashed in spades often during his junior season playing left tackle, his first-ever on the football field. The new four-star from Georgia is equally as impressive blocking in space and in pass-protection. With his athletic profile, we expect Brown to take a major leap forward during his senior season. “Pitt, UCF, Louisville and NC State are among the contenders for Brown.” - Sam Spiegelman, national recruiting analyst

“Guthrie is an Ohio prospect to watch in the 2026 class. The Washington Court House (Ohio) Miami Trace standout racked up a lot of offers during the offseason and it’s easy to see why. Guthrie has quick feet and carries his weight well. The true offensive tackle prospect also shows good knee bend and balance to deal with speed rushers. He’s got a strong punch to keep defenders at bay when they are trying to bull rush him too. “Having seen him up close in the Rivals Camp Series in Indianapolis, he’s also a coachable player that wants to get better with each rep. He’ll end up at a major Power Four program and has been getting a lot of attention from the new staff at Alabama recently.” - Greg Smith, national recruiting analyst



“We don’t often go to Montana for top football talent but the 2026 four-star tight end is a major player who is already receiving national attention. The Billings (Mt.) West standout has excellent size at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds and essentially plays like a big wide receiver who can split out wide, create mismatch problems and use his size to his advantage. “Ludwig is not facing high-end competition in Montana so we would love to see him at some national events but he reminds us of Colston Loveland at the same stage especially since they’re both from that part of the country. Loveland should be an early-round NFL Draft pick out of Michigan and while we need a better read with in-person evaluations of Ludwig, there are similarities there. “As for his recruitment, the 2026 standout already has more than 20 offers but has given no hint of any leaders yet.” - Adam Gorney, national recruiting director



“The Tampa-area standout had a head-turning 2023 season, breaking out with 25 total touchdowns and more than 1,700 yards in 11 games of action. His recruitment began to pick up in the fall, accordingly, as did his first round of stars. “But it was in the spring, as some of the top-end traits in Pringle’s game became more verified by his track-and-field prowess, when his recruitment really exploded. Pringle flirted with some sub 11-second 100 meter dash times last spring but hit another level early in the track season in clocking a 10.5 mark to his name. “Despite a smaller frame at 185 pounds, Pringle has the type of instincts and verified top-end speed to project as an impact player even with limited touches at the next level. He brings some pound-for-pound pop despite being known for speed, however, most evidenced in his 300-plus yard game against Sunshine State power Venice (Fla.) High School as a junior. “As the Miami Hurricane commitment adds to his frame, and his skill set works towards three-down status, his rise up the ranks may not be complete.” - John Garcia Jr., national recruiting analyst

“Robertson really arrived on the scene during the most recent National Combine in San Antonio and his stock has been rising ever since. He was awarded his fourth star last month and deservingly so. “The guard out of Klein High School in Texas is every bit the 6-foot-4, 315-pounds he is listed and has an incredibly strong base. There aren’t many who can push Robertson backwards when he’s pass blocking and he does a good job quickly getting his hands on the defensive lineman. “He has a wingspan of more than 80-inches and arms that are nearly 34-inches long. Those are impressive measurables for a player who has yet to play his junior season. “Robertson does a good job generating a push at the point of attack on running plays and it’s not uncommon to see him landing key blocks down the field.” - Friedman

