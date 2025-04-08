Portal Predictions: Hot positions, top programs, Joe Cotton

Rivals rankings director/transfer portal analyst Adam Friedman has three predictions on possible transfers, some of the teams that will be actively recruiting the portal and where the top available offensive lineman could end up.



BACKUPS AT PREMIUM POSITIONS WILL FLOCK TO PORTAL



Very few starting caliber players will enter the transfer portal when it opens next week but expect to see a lot of second- and third- string players at premium positions make the decision to find a new home. So, if your favorite team has some impressive prospects at quarterback, receiver, offensive tackle or along the defensive front, you’re going to want to mentally prepare for the fact that they could be playing for a different team come the fall. Pretty much every program that recruits the transfer portal is looking for offensive linemen, wide receivers and defenders to improve the pass rush. Every team knows a starter is going to be hard to find this spring but they can add a player who can minimize the drop-off between first- and second-string.

TOP PROGRAMS WILL BE VERY ACTIVE IN SPRING TRANSFER PORTAL



The transfer portal opens next Wednesday and we’re already seeing an uptick in players announcing their intention to transfer. There will be substantially fewer starting caliber players to enter the portal this time around but teams will be able to find important contributors for the upcoming season. With that in mind, don’t expect teams who have already had a lot of success this transfer cycle to sit on the sidelines. Ole Miss, LSU, Nebraska, Missouri, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Texas Tech, Arkansas, UCF and Arizona round out the top 10 of the transfer team rankings and they’re sure to be some of the most active teams once again. One thing to remember though, in the spring transfer window SEC players who decide to enter the portal are not allowed to transfer to another SEC program. This could cut down on the number of total transfers we see this month but there will still be plenty of quality to be found in the portal.

JOE COTTON WILL END UP AT A TOP-25 PROGRAM



Every program in the country can use a big, athletic left tackle with multiple years of eligibility remaining. Joe Cotton, who left South Dakota and entered the transfer portal over the weekend, fits that description. The standout offensive tackle entered the transfer portal with a “do not contact” label but sources indicate his recruitment is not yet wrapped up. Top 25 programs from coast to coast have been making inquiries and trying to get his attention. Cotton graded out on Pro Football Focus as one of the best offensive linemen over the last two seasons and it’s expected he’ll use both of his remaining seasons of eligibility before making the jump to the pros. He is going to make the fanbase of one top 25 program very happy.

