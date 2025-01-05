Ranking the top five WRs still available in the transfer portal

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Francisco Giants v. San Diego Padres
Sheel Seidler, wife of late Padres owner Peter Seidler, sues brother-in-laws for control of the team
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Bills vs Broncos Wild Card Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends & Stats
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers
Rangers claim young forward Arthur Kaliyev off waivers from the Kings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nf_nunointv_250106.jpg
Nuno praises Sels’ heroic performance v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolnf_postgamereactions_250106.jpg
Forest have gone ‘to the next level’ this season
nbc_pl_chriswoodintv_250106.jpg
Wood: Gibbs-White ‘is a fantastic player’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Francisco Giants v. San Diego Padres
Sheel Seidler, wife of late Padres owner Peter Seidler, sues brother-in-laws for control of the team
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Bills vs Broncos Wild Card Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends & Stats
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers
Rangers claim young forward Arthur Kaliyev off waivers from the Kings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nf_nunointv_250106.jpg
Nuno praises Sels’ heroic performance v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolnf_postgamereactions_250106.jpg
Forest have gone ‘to the next level’ this season
nbc_pl_chriswoodintv_250106.jpg
Wood: Gibbs-White ‘is a fantastic player’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Ranking the top five WRs still available in the transfer portal

  • By
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst,
  • By
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
  
Published January 5, 2025 11:57 AM
Sponsored by:
Rivals Article Logo
wrkchuzfpudykp3mnpkb.webp

The winter transfer window has officially closed but there will still be some new entries over the next few weeks as players are allowed a five-day transfer window after completing their postseason schedule.
More than 2,000 players entered the transfer portal in December and a large percentage of them have already chosen their transfer destination, but there are still plenty of impact players that remain unsigned.

This week, we’re highlighting the top available transfer prospects at each position. Up next are the wide receivers.

THIS SERIES: Ranking the top five QBs still available in the transfer portal | Top available RBs

1. ZACHARIAH BRANCH


Branch is one of the most electrifying players in all of college football, but things didn’t work out the way he expected at USC. Now a two-time five-star, Branch is looking closely at Georgia and Arizona State. He has visited both programs with his brother, four-star defensive back transfer Zion Branch, and it is very likely that they end up together.

There are many other programs trying to get involved including Oregon, Washington and Texas.

2. TROY STELLATO


A highly touted high school prospect, Stellato had an injury-riddled career with Clemson. He accounted for 64 catches, more than 600 receiving yards and two touchdown catches over the last two seasons.

Louisville, West Virginia and Michigan are just a few of the programs linked to Stellato in recent days.

3. TRU EDWARDS


Edwards is coming off a career year – 83 catches for 978 yards and six touchdowns – and was named First-Team Conference USA. He’s been a hot commodity in the portal, with offers from South Carolina, USC, Virginia Tech, Arizona State, Texas A&M and Florida State among the many programs pursuing him.

Edwards has one more year of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA’s junior college waiver and is also considering Indiana, Nebraska, Colorado and Ole Miss.

4. GRIFFIN WILDE


South Dakota State star quarterback Mark Gronowski entered the transfer portal earlier this weekend and his top receiver is looking for a new team as well. Wilde, who finished this past season with 71 catches, 1,154 receiving yards and 12 touchdown receptions, surely has plenty of Power Four opportunities but he entered the transfer portal with a “do not contact” indicator.

Washington State and Nebraska are rumored to be among his leading candidates but don’t rule out Wilde following Gronowski.

5. HUDSON CLEMENT


Clement emerged as West Virginia’s top receiving option this season after beginning last year as a walk-on. This year the West Virginia native accounted for 51 catches, 741 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions.

Clement is just a redshirt sophomore and there are plenty of Power Four programs that could use a player like him to round out their receiving corps.

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.