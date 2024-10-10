Rankings Spotlight: Ohio State, Oregon on track for historic classes

In a weekend full of massive matchups, the biggest of the bunch is No. 3 Oregon hosting No. 2 Ohio State. Coincidentally (or not), these programs hold more five-star commitments than any other program in the 2025 recruiting class.





Verbal commitments from Tavien St. Clair, Devin Sanchez, Carter Lowe, Na’eem Offord and Riley Pettijohn give the Buckeyes five five-star commitments, just one more than Oregon’s four – Dakorien Moore, Trey McNutt, Douglas Utu and Jordon Davison.

Ryan Day and his staff have assembled the top-ranked recruiting class in the country with a total of 26 commitments and an average star rating per commitment of 4.12. Ohio State, however, does trail Oregon (No. 12 in the team rankings) in average stars per commit (4.13).

In one of the most impressive recruiting efforts in this cycle, the Ducks and head coach Dan Lanning currently hold 15 commitments and nearly one-third of them are from five-star prospects.

That astounding statistic puts Oregon in rare company. A team has only signed a recruiting class with at least four five-star prospects and no more than 20 players nine times since 2001.

What other teams have signed recruiting classes with 20 or fewer prospects and at least four five-stars?

Ohio State did it once with its historic 2008 recruiting class that featured five-stars Terrelle Pryor, Mike Adams, DeVier Posey and Michael Brewster.

In 2015, Florida State’s recruiting class had 20 signees and five five-stars (Derwin James, Josh Sweat, Tarvarus McFadden, George Campbell and Jacques Patrick).

Clemson’s 2018 class was one for the record books. It featured a total of six five-stars including Trevor Lawrence, Justyn Ross, Derion Kendrick, Xavier Thomas, K.J. Henry and Jackson Carman.