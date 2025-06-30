 Skip navigation
All Scores
Rivals Five-Star: Breaking down the defensive linemen

  By
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst,
  By
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
  
Published June 30, 2025 11:36 AM
Deuce Geralds
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

INDIANAPOLIS – The stars came out for the 2025 Rivals Five-Star event at the Indianapolis Colts’ facility this week. Here we break down the top defensive linemen from the event.

In hindsight we probably should have tried to do a co-MVP situation with Geralds and Khary Wilder. Geralds was dominant throughout the camp and flashed his skills on the inside and outside. His motor runs hot and he came into the camp with something to prove.

LSU, Ole Miss, Ohio State and many others are pushing hard for his pledge.

If there is one thing we know about Kruel is that he will show up ready to make plays off the edge. Once again he showed his ability to manuever around good offensive tackles where he can win with speed but also some power. His counter moves are improving too.

Oklahoma seems to be the leader in the clubhouse right now but don’t count out Florida, Ole Miss or Texas.

The five-star Texas commit showed the industry why he’s rated so highly. He won reps with power and speed through the camp and had some of the best one-on-one wins of the day. He looks like a day one impact player that will be a force in Austin.

He’s already moved off a commitment to Oregon so Texas will have to fight other powerhouses to keep him.

Picking a Defensive Line MVP was difficult because there were so many outstanding options but Wilder got the nod. The Ohio State commit consistently beat offensive linemen at the snap and then used a variety of power moves to knock them off balance. Wilder had some of the longest arms of any prospect in attendance, which he used to keep offensive linemen from getting good hand placement.

He was an absolute must-get for Ohio State, which has struggled to land elite defensive linemen.