Rivals Five-Star: Breaking down the tight ends

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NACARMedia Atlanta (1).jpg
Cup results, points after Atlanta as the playoffs add Chase Elliott
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/dfmaunofiy27xbcnnhgc
OT7 Finals: Garcia’s takeaways from Saturday’s action
  • John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
NACARMedia Atlanta (5).jpg
Atlanta In-Season Challenge results, second-round matchups: Top two seeds eliminated in Round 1

Top Clips

nbc_moto_southwickround22_v2_250628.jpg
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 5
nbc_moto_superbikeridgerace1_250628.jpg
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, The Ridge Race 1
nbc_golf_gc_penske_250628.jpg
Can Potgieter seal the deal on first PGA Tour win?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NACARMedia Atlanta (1).jpg
Cup results, points after Atlanta as the playoffs add Chase Elliott
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/dfmaunofiy27xbcnnhgc
OT7 Finals: Garcia’s takeaways from Saturday’s action
  • John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
NACARMedia Atlanta (5).jpg
Atlanta In-Season Challenge results, second-round matchups: Top two seeds eliminated in Round 1

Top Clips

nbc_moto_southwickround22_v2_250628.jpg
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 5
nbc_moto_superbikeridgerace1_250628.jpg
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, The Ridge Race 1
nbc_golf_gc_penske_250628.jpg
Can Potgieter seal the deal on first PGA Tour win?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Rivals Five-Star: Breaking down the tight ends

  • By
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst,
  • By
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
  
Published June 29, 2025 12:40 AM
Sponsored by:
Rivals Article Logo
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/z7miffgyqgcuin5lizmy
Lincoln Keyes

INDIANAPOLIS – The stars came out for the 2025 Rivals Five-Star event at the Indianapolis Colts’ facility this week. Here we break down the top tight ends from the event.

Prothro’s development is encouraging

Kaiden Prothro

Prothro was one of players the national analyst staff was most excited to see perform at Rivals Five-Star on Tuesday. The elite tight end prospect was warming up and went through the majority of position drills when he pulled his hamstring and was unable to work out the rest of the day.

Prothro was visibly disappointed but his physical development, which was the biggest question mark surrounding his ranking, was obvious. He weighed in at 216 pounds and, despite the pulled hamstring, even participated in the bench press competition where he recorded nine reps of 225 pounds.

Georgia is trending in Prothro’s recruitment but Auburn and a handful of other teams are in pursuit.

Georgia poised to sign an elite tight end class

Lincoln Keyes

The caliber of defender Georgia commit Lincoln Keyes faced at Five-Star was new to him and it was good for the national analyst team to evaluate him under these conditions. The Michigan native is a very impressive prospect with great hands and the ability to make tough catches over the middle and down the field. He’ll be a very reliable target for Georgia quarterbacks when he gets on the field in Athens but that could take some time. Keyes has a well-rounded game but he could find it difficult to consistently create separation from defenders when he reaches the next level.

That being said, the style Keyes plays with would complement Prothro’s skillset beautifully, if both do end up signing with Georgia. The two highly ranked tight ends were frequently seen chatting and playing catch during the down time on Tuesday. That relationship appears to be fairly strong and could pay dividends for the Dawgs down the road.

Holden Niemi makes strong impression

Holden Niemi

Holden Niemi was a late addition to the Rivals Five-Star roster and took advantage of the opportunity to make a strong impression. The 2027 prospect out of Illinois is fairly well-developed from a physical perspective and showed strong athletic traits throughout the workout on Tuesday.

Adjusting to the variety of quarterbacks seemed to be a bit challenging for him at times, which resulted in passes falling incomplete. Niemi is only heading into his junior season so there is plenty of time for him to make adjustments to his game before he reaches the next level.

He is, however, on the smaller side when it comes to the trends that have emerged in the NFL Draft for tight ends so keeping an eye on his physical growth will be a focus going forward.

Sneed’s impact shouldn’t be overlooked

Carson Sneed

Tennessee tight end commit Carson Sneed posted impressive measurements during registration on Monday and he had plenty of bright spots on the field Tuesday. At 6-foot-6, 246 pounds, Sneed is fairly lean but plays with a great deal of strength, which showed when linebackers and defensive backs bounced off of him as they tried to disrupt his routes.

He isn’t the most natural receiver but there is plenty of potential to get excited about, which is surely part of the reason why Florida, North Carolina and others are trying to pry him away from the Volunteers. The Gators appear to be making some headway but it’s hard to count out North Carolina at this point in the recruiting process.