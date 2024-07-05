Rivals Five-Star: How ACC programs were impacted

Tramell Jones



JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Rivals Five-Star is in the books and now it’s time to continue the analysis from the preeminent event of the offseason. Here are the five programs most impacted by the event within the ACC.

CLEMSON

Gideon Davidson



Officially, there was one Clemson commitment on hand for the event – and Gideon Davidson was among the better all-around backs in attendance, displaying his smooth footwork in drills and holding his own thereafter. One of the most productive prospects in America and the top-ranked prospect in Virginia, Davidson also has a college-ready frame so it may not take long to see him make an impact for Dabo Swinney and company. While Clemson missed out on Gregory Thomas’ commitment just after the event wrapped, it is in pole position for one of the breakout prospects of the offseason in Logan Anderson. After competing very well in the fastest man competition, the swift linebacker confirmed the Tigers are highest on his list at the moment. Ole Miss and others in SEC country will give chase, but the time in Death Valley and culture in place looks like a fit for the fast-riser out of Alabama.

*****

FLORIDA STATE



A handful of Florida State commitments became camp headliners while in Jacksonville, led by local star Tramell Jones and fellow quarterback Brady Smigiel. Jones, who was again rock solid against elite competition, has long been on board with Mike Norvell and company and he stamped the decision by shutting down his recruitment shortly after the event came to a conclusion. Smigiel is still new into his Seminole pledge, but the five-star Californian flashed legitimate arm strength while representing the program from California. One of the stars of one-on-ones in the red zone as well as the 7-on-7 portion of the event would pick Florida State just days after the event wrapped in Gregory Thomas. Also known as Zae, the lengthy defensive back was consistent with the ball in the air against a great group of wideouts. The pledge over fellow finalist and ACC rival Clemson only makes the win sweeter for the Florida State staff.

*****

MIAMI

Jordan Campbell



At the beginning of the event, versatile linebacker Jordan Campbell was the only Hurricane commitment on the Rivals Five-Star roster. As the event capped Wednesday evening, blue-chip offensive lineman Max Buchanan joined the fold with a live commitment with Rivals. In the days since, Miami has also added two more in defensive backs Chris Ewald and Hylton Stubbs. Each of the four current commitments to Miami performed well in Jacksonville, with Buchanan and Stubbs especially head-turning. The big offensive lineman dominated 2026 No. 1 recruit Jahkeem Stewart and the rangy defensive back won the 7-on-7 crown after breaking into the day as the vertical leap champion. A few top Miami targets had strong showings in town, too, from wide receiver Jaime Ffrench to running back Byron Louis and secondary prospect Bryce Fitzgerald.

*****

NOTRE DAME

Deuce Knight



We put the Irish in the ACC preview so they’ll live again in the conference analysis coming out of Jacksonville, too. Irish quarterback commit Deuce Knight was the headliner coming in, and he did not disappoint in helping to win the 7-on-7 portion of the event. A late add to supplement a deep quarterback field was also representing the Irish in Noah Grubbs. The 2026 standout showed improved athleticism and sharp mechanics while in town. Elsewhere, it was our staff’s first full look at Irish secondary commitment Dallas Golden and he both looked and played the part. Working at cornerback, he showed great speed and instincts with the football in the air. Up front, fellow Notre Dame pledge Owen Strebig was a personality among offensive linemen (saying a lot in this field) and backed it up with a rock solid showing while sporting one of the best and biggest frames of any recruits in attendance.

*****

SMU

Daylon Singleton



At Rivals Five-Star media day, SMU commitment Daylon Singleton made waves in predicting fellow Texan wideout Taz Williams would pick the Mustangs before all is said and done. The duo each had splash moments while in Jacksonville, with Singleton showing off his wheels for third-level scores – including one against the 7-on-7 champs to briefly capture momentum. Williams, who is still undeclared but is set to come off the board on July 13, made noise during one-on-ones in particular. During one rep, the rising-senior left a defender in the dust on a double-move before executing strong finishing ability at the catch point. Williams’ finished multiple reps in the end zone on higher difficulty chances.

