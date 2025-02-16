Rivals top performers, ranking implications from UA Next Dallas



Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here. DALLAS – The UA Next Camp series provided the Rivals national team with a closer look at several of the top prospects from the region, including Texas as well as Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, among others. The star-studded camp yielded eye-catching performances in different camp and competitive settings. Here are top performers and big-picture ranking implications for several prospects on hand at Melissa High School on Sunday:

1. FELIX OJO - FOUR-STAR OT



Felix Ojo saw snaps at three different positions -- and dominated at that. The four-star OT from Manfield (Texas) Lake Ridge has seized opportunities at the Navy All-American Bowl and continues to sharpen his tool-set. The All-American is exceptional dropping into his pass-sets and has fantastic length and quickness to withstand pass-rushers. Inside, Ojo handled stronger rushers with power and was equally as sharp protecting off the edge. He continues to stand tall at a premium position with his anticipation and athletic profile.

2. KENNY DARBY - FOUR-STAR WR (LSU COMMIT)



Kenny Darby led The Boot in receiving as a junior for Shreveport (La.) Airline and caught everything thrown in his vicinity during Sunday’s camp. The prolific receiver from Louisiana gets off the line with authority and is even more impressive on the receiving end. The LSU-committed four-star WR has outstanding hands and body control -- and made several contested grabs downfield and made it look seamless. Darby continues to impress at each turn -- and in the camp setting, could not be contained 1-on-1.

3. LANDON BARNES - THREE-STAR EDGE



Landon Barnes is in line for a massive boost after following up a breakthrough junior season with a very eye-catching performance at Melissa High on Sunday. Barnes is long and fluid -- and was able to win with power, using quick hands and an array of different pass-rush moves to trick up opposing offensive tackles. Barnes is pesky working off the edge and has a twitchy get-off. He’s a prospect at a premium position that’s is making a compelling case for a rankings bump.

4. PEYTON HOUSTON - FOUR-STAR QB (2027)



Peyton Houston was the top passer on hand as a 2027 -- which should come as no surprise. Houston rips the football -- and was on-target throwing to multiple levels of the field. We love the touch that Houston puts on his throws and his accuracy throwing into traffic. Rivals’ No. 2 quarterback in next year’s cycle out of Shreveport (La.) Evangel has superb timing and velocity on his throws -- and after putting up video game-esque numbers as a sophomore has put himself on every college coach’s radar this off-season.

5. TRENTON YANCEY - FOUR-STAR WR (2027)



Trenton Yancey turned heads with his crafty route-running and fantastic day as a receiver working through traffic on Sunday. The 2027 four-star WR from Duncanville (Texas) is excellent coming back to the football -- and working through tight coverage outside the numbers and also in the middle part of the field. We are high on Yancey’s production -- and believe he’s due for an even bigger role as a junior for the Panthers. He turned heads with several highlight grabs at UA Next.

6. KJ FORD - FOUR-STAR EDGE



KJ Ford has pressed all of the right buttons working off the EDGE during Under Armour All-American week in Orlando and again during the UA Next camp in Dallas. Ford has an explosive get-off and can win with speed or with power. Ford executed both during Sunday’s camp --firing off the ball and turning the corner with authority. The four-star EDGE uses his length and upper-body strength at his disposal to bully opposing tackles. He’s been a stock-up prospect for Rivals that continues to check off boxes as we delve deeper into the off-season.

7. KJ EDWARDS - FOUR-STAR RUNNING BACK



KJ Edwards is a flash in the pan -- and a home-run threat every time he touches the rock for East Texas powerhouse Carthage (Texas) High. In the camp setting, that speed translated seamlessly -- as the four-star running back blew past several linebackers trying to get pace with Rivals’ No. 2 back in a 1-on-1 setting. Edwards separated at a high clip and was equally as sound as a receiver -- adjusting to the football and getting downfield. He is dynamic running the ball and also as a receiver.

8. MASON JAMES - THREE-STAR WR



Mason James put himself on the radar in a big way during Sunday’s UA Next camp. The talented receiver from Norman (Okla.) North saw snaps outside and in the slot -- and easily navigated downfield for big receptions. James is easy going in and out of his breaks -- and separating from opposing defensive backs. The touted WR is a crafty route-runner with short-area quickness and is adept at coming back to the football and making plays in contested catch situations. James is due for a rankings bump after a strong in-person eval to follow some electric film.

9. ZADEN KREMPIN - FOUR-STAR OT



Zaden Krempin saw reps at both left and right tackle -- and the touted OL prospect has upside on end either of the formation. Krempin is technically sound with fantastic feet and a mean streak to his game. We love his combination of quick feet and a powerful punch -- as well as his ability to recover during 1-on-1 reps. Krempin protected the edge and contained several pass-rushers who tried to win with speed and power at a high clip. We love his upside and demeanor at multiple positions up front.

10. DONOVAN WEBB - FOUR-STAR DB



Donovan Webb was the top defensive back on hand with an MVP-worthy performance during Sunday’s camp. Webb is filled out at 6-foot-plus and 180 pounds and can line up at multiple positions in the secondary. Working out with the cornerbacks, Webb didn’t miss a beat. He’s explosive in and out of his breaks with fantastic acceleration to break on the football and is not shy about being physical and handsy with opposing receivers. Webb was a force slowing down several top receivers on the outside with the skill-set and upside to also cover in the slot, too.

NEXT SEVEN UP