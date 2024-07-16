Southeast Spotlight: Ten commitment predictions

Anquon Fegans

Recruiting doesn’t take breaks in the summer. In fact, it only heats up. After a wave of June official visits, July and August have been popular stretches for some of the nation’s best to lock in their college decisions. More are expected as the summer continues. Here is the latest from Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman:

Davis took official visits to South Carolina, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson and Georgia this summer. Several programs moved the needle in a big way with the talented edge defender from Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley High, including the in-state Tar Heels and Georgia, which was trending up at one point for Davis. However, Clemson got the top-100 talent on campus first and set the bar for Davis, who commits on July 20. Prediction: Clemson

*****

Dear reopened his recruitment last month after taking an official visit to Alabama and squeezing in a visit to Baton Rouge. Dear committed to the in-state Rebels early on, but Alabama never took its foot off the gas with one of Mississippi’s best. After returning to Tuscaloosa in June, the Tide started to trend up with the elite back. A decision is not expected to be far off. Prediction: Alabama

*****

Fegans will come off the board at the end of July in a decision that is expected to come down to Georgia, LSU and Auburn. Fegans, a one-time USC verbal pledge out of Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson High, also officially visited Clemson last month. However, Fegans is trending toward the SEC. Sources believe Auburn has a slight edge entering July 29. Prediction: Auburn

*****

Griffin’s recruitment is expected to go the distance, which always opens the door for no shortage of twists and turns, especially with a five-star prospect. Griffin has been to Georgia and South Carolina the most of any two programs, and Florida State, Miami and USC are also hanging around in this recruitment. Griffin officially visited Miami and USC last month, and also squeezed in a visit back to Athens. The Hurricanes aren’t going anywhere with the five-star DT and Eric Henderson is poised to keep making splashes in his first year at USC. However, it’s hard not to pay attention to Tray Scott and Kirby Smart‘s recent dominance recruiting defensive linemen, particularly inside the state of Georgia. Prediction: Georgia

*****

Konanbanny is another blue-chipper trending to have a decision in place before the end of the summer. The talented UK transplant in South Carolina took official visits to Florida State, LSU, Tennessee and North Carolina in June. As a decision nears, this is expected to boil down to the Vols and the Seminoles. Florida State has turned up the heat on Konanbanny, who has been a frequenter of Rocky Top this off-season. Prediction: Tennessee

*****

Lockhart reopened his recruitment this summer. The one-time Auburn commitment out of Winona (Miss.) High has already been on campus in Starkville and Mississippi State is a program trending at the right time with one of the state’s best defensive prospects. Prediction: Mississippi State

*****

Petty will make his college decision in August after staying busy over the summer. The talented offensive tackle from the Peach State made official visits to Stanford, Florida State, Tennessee, Ohio State and Georgia Tech, and as he nears his choice it’s trending to be a three-way battle between Stanford, Florida State and Ohio State. Petty’s final official visit of June -- to Tallahassee -- made the biggest dent with the tackle and his family. Prediction: Florida State

*****

The No. 1 offensive lineman in the 2025 Rivals250 is set to make his college decision on August 17. Sanders Jr. took official visits to Georgia, Tennessee, Nebraska, South Carolina, Ohio State and Clemson over the summer, and this race is boiling down to Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee and Nebraska. Since official visits wrapped up in June, there’s been elevated confidence in Columbus about the Buckeyes’ chances of landing Sanders. Until further notice, I’ve viewed Ohio State as the program in the driver’s seat. Prediction: Ohio State

*****

Smith took official visits to Miami, South Carolina, Georgia Tech and Georgia last month, and is ready to lock a decision in on Saturday, July 20. The South Carolina and Miami visits definitely grabbed Smith’s attention, but sources close to this recruitment have viewed the in-state Dawgs as the team to beat for a good portion of the off-season. Georgia remains in pole position as crunch time nears. Prediction: Georgia

*****